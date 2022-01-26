by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) recently moved one step closer to completing all steps needed to install $16 million geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools.
On January 6, the School Board approved 5-2 a sale of about $16 million in bonds for geothermal HVAC systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools. The School Board took this step against a backdrop of the district working to address about $63 million in deferred maintenance, according to the district’s architecture firm Wold, in part through a facilities task force considering the future of the district’s buildings.
Once the bonds are sold on February 17, it would not be possible to reverse the decision, said Jeff Seeley of the district’s bonding consulting firm Ehlers.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said the systems address a need for air conditioning and air quality at the elementary schools, and selling the bonds soon takes advantage of current good interest rates. “We have decided that these buildings are part of our district,” he said. School Board member Stephanie Smith agreed. “We do have to do it now,” she said. “That’s where we’re at.”
At School Board meetings last fall, several School Board members, including School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and Smith, also said the systems could allow the buildings to be used for additional programming, such as summer programming.
Conversely, School Board members Steve Schild and Tina Lehnertz did not support taking another step toward installing the systems and voted no. Schild reiterated the concerns he voiced at School Board meetings last fall about investing millions in older buildings, particularly W-K, given enrollment projections from Wold that show buildings far under capacity. If the task force, after considering the building’s uses academically and enrollment projections, included the buildings in future planning, he would be more supportive of the concept, he said. Lehnertz said that she would prefer to wait for the task force to complete its work. The group’s last meeting is February 23.
The bonds won’t increase property taxes, Seeley said, because the district has structured them to pick up where soon-to-be-paid-off debt leaves off.
