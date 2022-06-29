by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Last week, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members unanimously approved a 2023 budget with decreased revenue and spending. The budget also covers some recurring costs with federal COVID relief funding. Meanwhile, WAPS projects in the budget that its reserve funds will be just above the level set by School Board policy.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer pointed out that there is updated information about revenue and expenses that will need to be changed in the future but was not included in the final budget. “I know that we’re looking at a budget we’ll be adjusting soon, and some of that I’m uncomfortable with … But I’m willing to accept that. But I just have some concerns about it. And I think we have more discussion to have about moving forward, how we decide on the budget process in the future.” For example, she said, the number of students budgeted for in the English Learner program was too low, and when Finance Director Sarah Slaby confirmed this, the budget was not updated to reflect a more accurate estimate.
School Board member Karl Sonneman raised some concerns about the high-level budget information the board receives. “I also am not totally comfortable with the aggregation, and the … way things show up in the aggregate,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said. “I can’t move from one area to another very easily so I can see how something is built.”
Overall, the district projects its revenue and expenses will decrease, largely due to declining enrollment. For the district’s general fund, out of which it does most spending, it projected revenue of about $37.1 million, down from about $38.5 million in 2022, while it estimated expenses would be about $38 million, down from about $38.9 million in 2022. This means a projected deficit of about $864,000.
With revenue and expenses decreasing, one area WAPS made cuts in was school supply budgets. In the final budget, the district increased school supply budgets slightly, compared to an earlier draft. However, the final figures are still less than what the district budgeted last year. WAPS budgeted for the supplies budget at Jefferson Elementary School to increase by about $3,000 from the first draft. That is a decrease of about $12,000 from 2022. At Goodview Elementary School, the district increased the supplies budget from the first draft by about $2,000, down about $10,000 from 2022. The district also increased the supplies budget at W-K by about $3,000 from the first draft. That is a decrease of about $14,000 from 2022. WAPS also increased the supplies budget at Winona Middle School by about $14,000 from the first draft, a decrease of about $166,000 from 2022. At Winona Senior High School, WAPS increased the supplies budget by about $9,000. That is a decrease of about $3,000 from 2022. The district increased the supplies budget at the Winona Area Learning Center by about $700 from the first draft, a decrease of about $13,000 from 2022.
“The issue is really making sure the buildings have responsibility for their own supply budgets,” Sonneman said in an interview. “Those numbers, compared to the larger picture, are pretty small.”
Districtwide, Sonneman said he knows teachers spend their own funds on supplies. “How you fix that in light of other budget issues is really hard, because there’s lots and lots of needs out there, everything from hiring teachers to building curriculum,” he said. He added that he has not heard it is an issue. “It’s more of an allocation of resources and building some sense of accountability into it by putting it on the building level,” he said.
The district also put some federal COVID funding, or ESSER funding, toward some recurring costs, such as kindergarten and first grade classes. That federal funding will soon run out, forcing the district to find other funding sources in the future or make cuts. “We’ll have to work on getting those shifted into the general fund,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said of the recurring costs.
School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview that he would want the district to continue considering available revenue and educational goals. “There are more good things for kids and families we’d like to do than money allows, regardless of the funding circumstances,” Schild said in an interview. With funding based on enrollment and enrollment decreasing, he said, he thinks there is a structural funding problem. ESSER may temporarily cover that up, he said, adding, “It doesn’t make it go away.”
“I kind of think we’re going to see some in-flow of additional funds because of the political realities of what’s out there,” Sonneman said in an interview. Until the state legislature determines education funding in the future, it is difficult to tell where the district will be moving ahead, he said, adding that he does not feel the legislature will leave education behind.
With the School Board deciding to end its online learning program, about $839,000 of ESSER funding will be spent on other initiatives, Slaby said.
The district, which now has three student success coaches to support students and families, budgeted for a fourth in case another coach is needed due to growth of the student success program, Freiheit said in an interview.
The district also negotiated new contracts with principals, educational assistants and employees in the maintenance field recently, which Slaby estimated would decrease the district’s reserves slightly. Schild said in an interview that he felt the contracts were valuable for recruiting and retaining staff members, and he appreciated that the district implemented them while staying close to its reserves goal.
The district estimated that its reserves would be 8.18 percent, slightly over the district policy of striving to have reserves of 8 to 10 percent of expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.