by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board approved the district’s annual state accountability plan for 2021-2022 with a slight change to its goal for closing the achievement gap among all students. The change effectively pauses a goal about increasing the percentage of low-income students taking advanced high school classes.
Each year, the state requires every district to have a World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan that covers its goals for students in five areas: all children being ready for school, all third graders reading at grade level, closing the achievement gap among all students, all students being prepared for career and college and all students graduating from high school.
Under the 2021-2022 WBWF plan that School Board members approved in December, the School Board effectively put a pause on one part of a goal. The goal was decreasing the gap between students who qualify for free or reduced price meals and those who do not take advanced classes, such as honors courses, at the high school. This goal was a piece of the district’s overall goal about closing the achievement gap. School Board member Jim Schul and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer noted that accurately determining socioeconomic status may be particularly difficult currently. They said this was because the number of families filling out the necessary forms to qualify for free or reduced price meals declined as meals are free this school year with the federal government covering their cost. The School Board voted unanimously to pause the goal while seeking a different way to measure socioeconomic status. Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter said in a December interview that no solution had been reached about finding a new way to measure socioeconomic status.
School Board members kept the other part of the goal, decreasing the gap between white students and students of color taking advanced classes at the high school. WAPS’ goal is to reduce the gap from 26.8 percent in 2020-2021 to 22.23 percent in 2021-2022, then further decrease the gap to 17.8 percent in 2022-2023 and 13.4 percent in 2023-2024. The district is awaiting data regarding whether it met its goal for this year. Previously WAPS used graduation rates and test scores to measure the racial achievement gap, rather than enrollment in advanced classes.
The School Board also approved WAPS’ goal to increase the graduation rate between 2020 and 2021 at Winona Senior High School by 4.4 percent; 5.1 percent at the Winona Area Learning Center; and 3.3 percent districtwide.
Additionally, School Board members agreed to a goal of increasing the percentage of third graders reading at grade level from 51.2 percent in fall 2021 by 6.8 percent to 58 percent in spring 2022.
The School Board also approved a goal to increase the percentage of kindergarten students meeting literacy benchmarks by 9.8 percent to 63.1 percent between fall 2021 and fall 2022.
Lastly, School Board members agreed to a goal of increasing the percentage of students completing college and career-readiness work from 92 percent in 2021 to 100 percent in 2022.
In previous years, WAPS did not meet many of its WBWF goals. The continuing pandemic has also presented challenges in education. With its 2020-2021 plan, WAPS met its goal of kindergarten students reaching literacy benchmarks, did not meet but made progress on its goal of third graders reading at grade level and did not meet but made progress with its goal of increasing the percentage of students completing college and career-readiness work. The district did not meet its graduation rate goal and is awaiting data about its goal regarding the achievement gap.
“This is some of the very best news I’ve seen at this board table this year,” Schul said at the board’s November 18 meeting.
“I’m not as enthusiastic as Director Schul, but I am very pleased with the work, that we’re moving forward on it,” School Board member Michael Hanratty said. “Definitely from year to year, we’re seeing improvement.”
