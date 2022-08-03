by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools Board officially adopted a long-term facilities plan that comes mostly from a facilities task force’s $85.5 million recommendation. The recommendation is the base of a referendum the district will hold next year. The recommendation features remodeling classrooms, adding on to some buildings and addressing deferred maintenance. That recommendation, in turn, serves as the foundation of the $86 million referendum set for April 2023 that the district is now pursuing.
School Board members voted 6-1 at their July 21 meeting to establish the facilities task force’s recommendation as WAPS’ master facilities plan. School Board member Steve Schild voted no.
The task force’s recommendation includes, at WAPS’ elementary schools, renovating classrooms to create flexible learning spaces and addressing high priority deferred maintenance. At Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools, there would also be additions, and at W-K, there would be playground upgrades. The district’s architecture firm Wold estimated that at the elementary level, remodeling costs would be $6.3 million and costs to build additions would be $13.8 million, while costs for high priority deferred maintenance would be less, at $12.7 million.
At the middle school, high school, Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and Paul Giel Field, high priority deferred maintenance would be addressed. There would also be classroom renovations at the high school to create flexible learning spaces, an addition of a gym and locker rooms and renovation of industrial technology and music spaces. Wold estimated the cost of maintenance to be $7.5 million at the middle school, $13 million at the high school, $280,000 at the ALC and $1.2 million at Paul Giel Field. In contrast, Wold estimated that at the high school, the cost of remodeling would be $9.1 million, and to construct additions there, it would cost $9 million. This means that the collective cost of remodeling and adding on to the high school would be greater than the cost of addressing deferred maintenance there.
“I have concerns about anything of this magnitude. And I look at it and I think I could probably tweak here and push there and complain somewhere else,” School Board Karl Sonneman said, noting that it is difficult to determine where education will be in the next several decades. He added, “I look at it and I don’t think there’s a perfect plan, but I don’t think it’s possible. And I’m going to vote for it because of that. I think it covers a lot of ground. I’ve talked to some people around town and what I get, generally, is, ‘It’s time to do something,’” he said.
“To me this it’s a comprehensive plan for the board to continually be looking at and updating and tweaking to meet the needs that we see in the district,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. “But without a starting point or a base point that this would give [us], we’ve really got nothing else to talk about, because we don’t have a plan. This is a plan. I support it. Besides, the task force did a great job.” She added, “It might not be as completely comprehensive as we would like, but we will come up with more things as we go along.” Denzer also expressed her support for the referendum at a recent School Board candidate forum, saying, “I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s the right time to do it.”
In a July interview, School Board member Michael Hanratty said he supported the task force recommendation because he feels there are many building needs, and as he attended task force meetings, he witnessed members analyze those needs and prioritize district and community suggestions. “And because of that, I’m pretty hopeful that the message the community task force sent to the board pretty strongly can be communicated to the greater community as well,” he said.
Conversely, Schild said he did not support the plan as he felt it did not account for historic declining enrollment and projections of buildings being far under capacity. “It ignores our own capacity study … If approved, it would spend a lot of money to perpetuate a status quo,” he said. Schild has previously argued that downsizing WAPS’ facilities to match its declining enrollment would free up money for teachers, programs, and classrooms.
The master facilities plan also includes renovating part of the ALC to create a fitness center, which Wold estimated would cost $725,000; adding a court to a gym at the high school at a cost of $5.5 million; relocating a special education program from the agricultural building to the high school; and studying the bleachers at Paul Giel Field for possible accessibility updates.
