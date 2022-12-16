by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are weighing enrollment, savings and state funding as they begin to develop next year’s budget.
The board voted at its December 15 meeting to base its budget on the assumption that the district will receive a 3 percent increase in state funding. This spring, the state legislature is expected to develop a new two-year budget starting in 2023. A 3 percent increase would equate to WAPS receiving about $540,000 more in revenue, according to Finance Director Sarah Slaby. Earlier this month, several School Board members said they felt 3 percent was a practical estimate. “I’m very hopeful that the legislature is going to come through for us,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. She added, “I say that because I just think the makeup of the legislature right now leads me to believe education is and will be a priority for them.” Democrats will control both chambers and the governor’s office.
School Board member Karl Sonneman agreed. “I’d go toward 3 percent,” he said. “My instinct, of course, is to think they’re actually going to go higher because of the role of inflation.”
The School Board also voted for the district to use an enrollment projection — known as a “capture rate” — that estimates WAPS will enroll about 35 percent of kindergarten-aged children in the county. The other option was a 33 percent capture rate. Slaby said that once enrollment is projected, she can project revenue. Some School Board members said earlier this month that they felt they wanted to consider rates in that range as they seemed to be not too high but still optimistic. Denzer said there has been some growth in enrollment in upper grades, and the district could continue to discuss how to bring in more students to kindergarten, so using a compromise capture rate that accounted for both would be valuable. “And I feel really good about these numbers,” she said. “It’s pretty positive.” She said she preferred 35 percent. “I’m not at 40, but I like that very optimistic approach to it,” she said.
An overly optimistic projection could cause WAPS to fall short on revenue. An overly pessimistic budget could cause the district to make more budget cuts than needed.
School Board Michael Hanratty considered the most recent actual capture rate from last month’s enrollment numbers and said they seemed in line with the 33 to 34 percent range.
A few School Board members also said earlier this month that they want to increase the district’s savings. Current policy states the district aims to keep 8 to 10 percent of its annual operating budget in reserve. Slaby said she would like to see the fund balance grow. School Board member Jim Schul said he would like the fund balance to be at 10 percent, noting that the district is anticipating it will negotiate with the teachers’ union.
“My preference is not to be on the low end of the eight,” Denzer said, adding that she favored 9 percent. She said this allowed room for salary adjustments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.