by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Senior High School (WSHS) students will now have to take fewer credits to graduate after a School Board vote last month. Administrators said the change will give students more elective choices.
Previously, WSHS students needed 27 credits to graduate, and Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) students needed 21.5. Now, both WSHS and ALC students must have 21.5 credits to graduate, the minimum required by the state. School Board members approved the change at their December 16 meeting. Under the new requirements, the number of language arts credits students need will decrease from 4.5 to four and the number of social studies credits from four to 3.5.
The new requirements will go into effect at WSHS beginning with students starting ninth grade in 2022-2023.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit and WSHS Principal Heather Fitzloff said at the School Board’s November 18 meeting that the shift will provide students with more opportunities to take electives. Some School Board members had mixed opinions on the changes in November, with several concerns about health and physical education (PE) requirements, but supported the concept of increased elective choice for students. “… What this would do is make a broader menu of things for kids with various interests,” School Board member Steve Schild said. School Board member Stephanie Smith said she felt the change could help students choose a post-secondary path. “I feel like this is giving them that opportunity their entire high school career instead of just waiting until your junior and senior year to figure it out,” she said.
Previously, WSHS students needed 17.5 credits in required subject areas, including social studies and math, and had to complete 27 credits to graduate. This meant they needed 9.5 elective credits. With the new requirements, students must have seven elective credits, including 0.5 credit of health and 0.5 credit of PE. “The reduction in credits will allow students more freedom to schedule the classes they want, which could include classes that interest them or classes that align with their post graduation plans,” a December press release from WAPS said.
How does the change from requiring 9.5 electives to seven allow students more elective choice? Freiheit said in a January email that as long as students meet all core requirements in the 21.5 credits, they have the opportunity to take up to 28, and credits taken between reaching the 21.5 credit mark and taking up to 28 credits would be electives. She said that extra time provides students with more flexibility to take electives.
In an interview late last year, Fitzloff said some of the reasoning behind the change was also aligning graduation requirements with students’ post-secondary plans. Allowing students to take more classes that interest them and help them develop a post-high school path is important, she said, given that about 50 percent of students go on to attend a four-year college and 50 percent attend a two-year college, enter the workforce, or join the military.
School Board member Karl Sonneman in December ultimately voted in support of the shift, but expressed reservations about decreasing the number of credits students must have. He said he favored the idea of increasing choice for students, but was concerned about making sure students had enough instruction in core subject areas such as English and science. He wanted to increase the credits needed to graduate to 25, but his motion to do so failed. “Your 25 puts a whole other spin on it,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. “That’s what I intend,” Sonneman said.
