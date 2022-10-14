by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Board recently changed the guidelines for the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee to require a smaller number of community members be present for the group to meet. The School Board also changed the guidelines to require a School Board member act as DEI’s chair.
The School Board approved these revisions to DEI’s guidelines on October 6.
All School Board members voted for the change regarding the quorum. School Board members Karl Sonneman and Jim Schul did not vote in support of the requirement that the DEI chair be a School Board member, saying that they wanted there to be flexibility for the role.
Previously, for DEI to meet, a quorum of at least nine members, with no fewer than five community members, had to be present. Now, the quorum is set at seven members, with no fewer than three community members.
School Board members also agreed to add to the guidelines that DEI be chaired by a School Board member. School Board member Stephanie Smith is currently the DEI chair; the guideline change requires that any future chairs also be board members.
Several School Board members said they wanted to change the quorum due to concerns about keeping the committee’s work moving forward. The School Board disbanded the district’s previous diversity committee, DEC, last year due to similar concerns about the pace of that committee’s work. School Board member Stephanie Smith, who currently chairs DEI, said she, Superintendent Annette Freiheit and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer discussed changing DEI’s quorum prior to the October 6 board meeting. DEI members did not discuss the changes before the School Board’s vote.
Smith said she supported changing the quorum because there were three meetings DEI could not officially hold this year due to lacking a quorum. DEI did not officially meet in April, July or September. “But going forward, if we have that set at no less than three community members, we still have the community at the table,” she said. “We still get their opinion … and [we] as a board are trying to, we’re trying to make sure the work is followed through, and we’re trying to make sure that this work continues to move forward. And I feel like by leaving the number at five, we are not getting to where we need to be.”
“… Whether we would have a specific number of community members to have a quorum, well, I don’t necessarily think it’s critical. I also think that it’s not a bad idea to have … have a set number of community members,” School Board member Karl Sonneman, who also sits on DEI, said. “And I think that this is a good compromise on simply getting us to the place where we have a quorum and we can conduct meetings and resolving that question of how many community members should be there.” He added about School Board members, “We are all community members. We are elected from the community … It doesn’t remove us from the community, and it doesn’t mean we’re not part of the community or representative of the community.” He continued that he had been concerned about the committee not moving forward as needed.
In contrast, School Board member Steve Schild said he did not favor lowering the quorum. “There has been a great deal of completely legitimate concern saying that the community should be represented. And … I think we’re going to get a better, a broader cross section of input from the community if there are five people there rather than three,” he said. He continued, “And I would much rather see, I’d rather see a committee with more people on it but who are willing and able to show up then to reduce the number required for a quorum here.” Despite raising these concerns, Schild ultimately voted for the new guidelines.
Schild also suggested that the School Board add to the guidelines that DEI be chaired by a member of the School Board. He said he thought the chair of DEI should be a board member as DEI is a School Board committee. “In the event that there would continue to be any problems with attendance … I want there to be somebody who’s going to be there all the time, and I think that … the likelihood of that would be increased if that was a member of the board,” he said.
Smith agreed with the idea of a School Board member chairing DEI. “For example, I’m the person that heads the meetings right now. So if I have questions or concerns, I can reach out to Nancy directly and feel comfortable doing that,” she said, referring to School Board Chair Denzer, who does not serve on DEI. “[Whereas] a community member might not know, maybe, where the board sits on something or to reach out to her in regards to questions that they may have.”
Earlier this year, Sonneman told the Post that one reason for disbanding DEC was having a committee more in touch with what the School Board would support.
Smith continued, “... With the current board we have now, it’s more likely that a board member is going to reach out to ask questions instead of a community member or a staff member or a student representative.”
