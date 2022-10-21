by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board recently voted to move forward with installing geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools and work with a construction management group in an attempt to control costs. The district may need to issue additional bonds, or debt, for the $24 million projects, which would increase taxes and add to the tax impact of an $86 million facilities referendum planned for 2023.
“Where it comes out for me is making sure we have the best air quality for our students,” School Board member Michael Hanratty said in an interview.
Earlier this year, the School Board borrowed $16 million to install geothermal HVAC systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools. The health and safety bonds required only School Board, not voter, approval. The School Board then learned this fall that bids came in far over budget, with the lowest at $21.5 million, and rejected the bids. The district’s architecture consultant Wold said inflation played a role in the high bids.
Next, representatives from WAPS’ architecture consultant, Wold, brought forward a set of options: The district could cancel the projects, add them to the $86 million referendum the district has slated for April 2023, scale back the projects or change the bidding strategy by working with a construction manager. The majority of the options were more expensive than the bids the School Board rejected. Additionally, several involved the district issuing more bonds.
The School Board voted 6-1 at its October 18 meeting to change the bidding strategy and move ahead on the projects, which Wold estimated would cost $24 million.
To change the bidding strategy, the School Board voted to work with construction group Kraus-Anderson to break up the projects into smaller parts. Contractors could then bid on those separate parts, as opposed to the whole project. Wold said the hope was to bring down bids by splitting up the projects.
The School Board is still determining how to fund the projects. The School Board voted to issue bonds and/or pursue other funding to cover the cost. WAPS officials are interested in seeing whether federal grants and tax credits could help cover project costs. However, details about guidelines for the funding, such as grants and tax credits, are still being developed at the federal level. If the School Board ultimately decides to issue more bonds, the district’s tax consultant Ehlers estimated that for the owner of a $200,000 house, taxes would increase by $9.
Now, the School Board will wait to receive new bids for the HVAC projects. The district also has its facilities referendum slated for next April. The district has debt that will soon be paid off, and it had hoped to take advantage of this upcoming drop-off in debt payments – called a “tax shelf” – to minimize the tax impact of the $86 million referendum. However, if the district borrows more for the HVAC projects, that will reduce the “tax shelf” and increase the tax impact of the referendum. Hanratty also noted in an interview, “Inflation is going to have to play an impact in what we’re doing in the referendum.”
“… I”m willing to sell more bonds in order to make this project happen,” Hanratty said of the HVAC projects. “I keep saying, this is a health and safety bond, and I truly think this is a health and safety issue. And we need to be putting all our efforts and resources into making sure our kids and our staff are breathing in healthy air.”
When asked about the possible tax impact of the HVAC projects, Hanratty said, “As a board member, being tax responsible is really important. And what I’m hearing from the community is that we are weighing the health of our children, and putting a value on that. I’m hearing from quite a lot of people that that is something they’re willing to do. And that’s kind of where I feel as well. I’m also a taxpayer in this district.”
School Board member Stephanie Smith said at the board’s meeting that board members are part of the community and will pay for the projects, as well. She added that she thought community members would support increased taxes because the projects would make them more confident about sending their children to schools in the district.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Tina Lehnertz both said they felt it was time to complete the projects. “I believe it is the right thing to do,” Denzer said. “And this board, we’re taking some bold moves. I think we all know that.”
At the meeting, School Board member Karl Sonneman said he supported going forward with the projects because he felt there were feasible options for additional funding. “In the end, I’m willing to support it all, because I guess I look at the possibility of issuing additional bonds as a contingency plan we could carry forth at the end,” he said. “We have to do something, and we’ve launched down this path.”
School Board member Steve Schild voted against the HVAC plan, citing historic declining enrollment and capacity projections showing the district’s buildings being under capacity. He expressed his concerns about investing millions in older buildings without more discussion of possible ways to reconfigure the district’s buildings and issuing more bonds without voter approval. Schild has voiced these concerns consistently since the board began considering HVAC options for Jefferson and W-K last year.
