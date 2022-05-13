by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) may put in place a new way of defining what it means for students to be ready for college, career and life.
WAPS administrators proposed Redefining Ready to the School Board at its May 5 meeting. A national campaign from the American Association of School Administrators, Redefining Ready is an opportunity for the district to celebrate student success, explain how it prepares students for post-secondary life and consider more than students’ test scores, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said.
Freiheit explained that to be college ready, students would have a GPA of 2.8 out of 4 and meet at least one of several criteria: earning a three or higher on an Advanced Placement (AP) exam; earning an A, B, or C in an AP class; earning an A, B, or C in a dual credit college English or math class; earning an A, B, or C in Algebra Two; or earning an ACT score of at least an 18 in English, 22 in reading, 23 in science and 22 in math.
Career ready students would have a career interest and meet two or more criteria: 90 percent attendance, 25 hours of community service over their high school career, taking part in at least two co-curricular activities each year while in high school, participating in a workplace learning experience, earning an industry credential or taking a dual credit career pathway course.
Criteria for being life ready are still being determined, Freiheit said, but likely would include soft skills.
Redefining Ready would fit with WAPS’ existing World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan, its state accountability plan, Freiheit said. All Minnesota districts are required to have one.
Specifically, Redefining Ready would fit with WAPS’ WBWF goals about closing achievement gaps, preparing students for college and career and increasing graduation rates, Freiheit said. Currently, the one benchmark in the college and career readiness category is students completing a post-secondary plan. The Redefining Ready criteria could become part of the district’s WBWF goals, she said.
Redefining Ready would also fit with the district’s other existing work, such as the new strategic plan it is currently developing and its AVID program, which helps students gain skills for studying and learning, Freiheit said.
WAPS would celebrate student success through Redefining Ready, Freiheit said, and consider more than test scores. It would also allow the district to “accurately tell our story about how students are prepared,” she said.
“This is not an initiative. I want to really stress that it is really a way for us to provide a lens to bring clarity and focus to the integration of our initiatives,” Freiheit said.
Several School Board members expressed doubts about the value of Redefining Ready. “I don’t think we should be doing this,” School Board member Jim Schul said. He added, “I don’t see how this helps us …” He would like the district to instead focus on AVID; PBIS, a system for reinforcing positive student behavior; and MTSS, a system for supporting students, he said. “Adding more work on the plate of our employees, that I think is replacing the work we’re already doing, is detrimental to WAPS’ path forward,” he said.
School Board member Stephanie Smith said she felt there was too much of a reliance on test scores in Redefining Ready. Freiheit said in an interview that district leaders could consider multiple exams students take, such as a military entrance exam. She also did not agree with the definition of ready for life on Redefining Ready’s website, she said, feeling it was very general and did not include information about how to find resources as an adult. Freiheit said in an interview that the district could work to develop more specific criteria, such as problem solving and collaborating. Those criteria could then become part of WBWF, she said.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer asked if the district already had such data, noting that she thought WAPS keeps track of similar data through AVID. “So are we duplicating our efforts?” she said. Freiheit said Redefining Ready would integrate the district’s systems. Denzer said AVID could do that. Freiheit shrugged, saying, “But I haven’t seen the AVID data.”
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he would want to move away from AVID. “I have yet to see anything that tells me AVID is doing anything,” he said.
Denzer also expressed concerns about some of the Redefining Ready criteria, saying she did not feel a large percentage of students take AP classes. “When I look at AP data, not only AP, but any other of these courses, I worry that our students who typically don’t take them, our Black and brown students don’t typically take AP classes — I don’t think we’re looking at what they’re taking so they’re also college and career ready. And it’s big number. I’m not sure, but they probably are AVID kids, so … I’m just concerned about it,” she said.
The School Board will next meet on May 19 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.