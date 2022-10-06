by ALEXANDRA RETTER
This Thursday, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board will consider options for how to move forward with installing geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools after bids came in millions over budget. Most of the options include borrowing more money.
Last month, representatives from the district’s architecture firm Wold told the School Board that bids for completing the HVAC projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) Elementary Schools came in about $5 million higher than anticipated. They cited factors such as construction material costs. The School Board rejected those bids. The district issued about $16 million in bonds – or government debt – earlier this year to install the geothermal systems. The health and safety bonds required approval from only the board, not voters.
According to School Board agenda materials, some options Wold will bring to the board table this week involve canceling installation of the geothermal systems and adding the HVAC projects to the $86 million facilities referendum WAPS scheduled for April 2023. The firm said postponing the project “may cost the district significant dollars to pay off the bond amount” and that the money “would need to come from other budgets, not the bond issuance.”
Wold also said in the document that adding the projects to the referendum may present a challenge if the referendum does not pass, and WAPS could require another option for issuing bonds. Additionally, the delay of adding the projects to the referendum and inflation could increase costs by 5 to 8 percent, Wold said.
Other options centered on selling more bonds. These options are more expensive than the bids which the School Board rejected in September. Those bids were approximately $21.7 million, $21.5 million and $23.5 million. One option Wold will present is scaling back the projects and bidding with a different strategy. Wold added 5 percent for inflation or contingencies. Overall, the predicted cost of this option is about $22 million. Wold suggested selling bonds to cover the costs.
In another option, Wold said WAPS could continue with the HVAC systems as planned, but shift its bidding strategy. Wold added 5 percent for inflation or contingencies, meaning the estimated total cost of this option is $24 million. Extra funding would come from selling bonds, Wold said.
Lastly, Wold will present an option of the district going out for bid with the project with no changes. The firm estimated the cost would be $25 million, covered by issuing additional bonds. Wold projected there would not be savings from rebidding and added 5 percent for inflation or contingencies.
“They wanted to be able to look at the gamut of what options the board would have moving forward,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview. Deciding how to move ahead could be difficult, she said. “So that’s going to be the challenge in deciding what do we do, because all of them come with … costs that weren’t anticipated,” she said.
In an interview last month, Freiheit said selling more bonds would enable the district to complete the projects but could affect community members’ taxes. School Board member Michael Hanratty said in an interview last month that he would want to know how selling more bonds would affect taxpayers. Bonds are repaid through increased property taxes.
The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Winona Senior High School.
