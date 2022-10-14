by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board is expected to decide at its October 18 meeting how it will move forward with installing geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at two elementary schools after bids came in millions over budget.
Earlier this year, the School Board issued about $16 million in bonds, or debt, to install geothermal HVAC systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools. This fall, bids came in far over budget, with the lowest at $21.5 million. Representatives from the district’s architecture consultant, Wold, cited factors such as rising material costs. The School Board rejected these bids. Wold then brought forward five possible options: canceling the projects, adding the projects to the facilities referendum WAPS has slated for April 2023, scaling back the projects and changing its bidding strategy, bidding with a different strategy without changing the project, or going out for new bids without changing the project.
The later three options would involve selling more bonds. They would be more expensive than the bids the School Board rejected, as well. Wold estimated that the option involving scaling back the projects would cost $22 million, the option involving changing the bidding strategy without changing the projects would cost $24 million and the option involving going out for bids without changing the projects would cost $25 million.
Paul Aplikowski of Wold told the School Board earlier this month that he would not recommend scaling back the project, as doing so would include removing induction units that bring air into classrooms low to the ground, as opposed to overhead through ductwork, and, therefore, make it difficult to control air temperature.
With regard to the option of selling more bonds, School Board member Jim Schul told the Post in an email, “I’d rather not have to, but then again, I’d rather not have inflation rising like it is. The need to sell bonds is merely a side effect of inflation.”
School Board member Karl Sonneman said in an interview, “I think that ultimately that has to be kind of the backup program, if all the other things we look into and want to try don’t work.” He added that he would like the School Board to explore other possible areas of funding, such as grants and local government funds through the federal government.
The bonds the School Board already issued for the geothermal systems are health and safety bonds that required just School Board, not voter, approval. The district’s tax consultant, Ehlers, also classified the bonds as “tax neutral,” meaning they would not raise or decrease taxes, but rather keep taxes at the same level. However, without the bonds, taxes would have decreased, in part due to the levy from the district’s 2018 referendum expiring in 2023. Earlier this month, Shelby McQuay of Ehlers said, with the increased costs, the new bonds would be “approximately tax neutral.”
“I wish we didn’t have to raise taxes,” Schul said. “But, frankly, that is merely wishful thinking. Selling more bonds would result in a tax increase – but that increase is a minimal one.”
Sonneman said taxes would go down over the life of the bonds.
With inflation making prices unpredictable, WAPS could wait to issue new bonds until it receives new bids and avoid last month’s situation, where bonds did not cover the higher-than-expected costs. McQuay said there would be some requirements for the district to do so, such as updating its long-term facilities plan.
“That’s the one I like,” Sonneman said. “I don’t think we should go forward and issue bonds now. We’ve learned the complexity of pricing this out right now.”
One of the options to change the bidding strategy is hiring a construction management firm. The School Board heard from representatives earlier this month of a construction management contractor, Kraus-Anderson, who could split up bids into many separate parts. Wold suggested doing so could decrease project costs. “I’m beginning to … find it a very attractive approach for public works,” Sonneman said. He added, “As I look at the complexity of these projects, it offers, certainly, some advantages.”
“I’m in support of using Kraus-Anderson,” Schul said. “It has the potential for cost savings and more efficient project management.”
Last year, the School Board considered types of HVAC systems other than geothermal systems. Some School Board members said the geothermal systems would be most cost effective in the long term, while presenting a high initial expense. When asked about installing a type of HVAC system other than geothermal systems that could be less expensive, Sonnmean said, “It’s always possible, but I don’t know that it’s either desirable or appropriate. And I think the reason, in part, is that geothermal offers a much better return, on a long-term basis, or intermediate to long-term.”
“Geothermal is what has been recommended to us and our board already acted on it. I’m moving forward,” Schul said.
The School Board will meet on Tuesday, October 18, at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
