by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public School Board members recently voted to expel six students, four for a calendar year and two through the end of the first quarter of next school year.
The district did not provide information about the reasons for the expulsions, citing data privacy laws. When asked whether the expulsions were tied to the fight at Winona Middle School at the end of April in which eight girls from the ages of 13 to 17 were allegedly in a physical altercation, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview, “That is information tied to data privacy, and I can’t give you the incidents that these expulsions are referring to.”
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and members Michael Hanratty, Steve Schild and Stephanie Smith voted for all six suspensions at a special meeting on May 23. School Board member Tina Lehnertz voted in favor of five suspensions and against one. School Board member Karl Sonneman voted against five suspensions and in favor of one as its term was lessened. The votes took place after School Board members discussed the expulsions in a meeting closed to the public.
Sonneman said he did not agree with expulsion. When the board voted about expelling one student through the end of first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year, he noted, “While I find it a much better resolution to go with a lesser degree of punishment here, I still find the use of expulsion as an antiquated remedy [that] doesn’t serve the best interest of education.”
The differences in votes came when Smith proposed that one student not be expelled for one calendar year, but through the end of first quarter of next school year. She also proposed that the student be able to continue studying online during that time while being restricted from being on school grounds and at school events until the expulsion period was over. Schild and Lehnertz voted against Smith’s proposal. As all other board members voted for the proposal, it passed.
When the time came to vote on the expulsion itself, with Smith’s change, Lehnertz voted against it, while Sonneman and all other board members voted for it. “I want to comment that I will vote yes … to avoid any, if you will, tie vote on this resolution, and in recognition that while I continue to oppose expulsion, this reflects the kind of judgment and discretion to mitigate consequences,” he said.
