by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) revenue for next year’s budget is projected to be about $2 million less than this year’s, and WAPS staff said budget cuts may be needed.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby presented School Board members with this revenue projection at their February 17 meeting. Revenue is projected to be about $34 million for the 2023 budget, and that number does not include one-time federal COVID relief funding, she said. This year, revenue is budgeted at about $36 million.
The district currently has reserves, or a fund balance, of about 10 percent, and the School Board recently voted to maintain reserves of eight to 10 percent while developing next year’s budget. “So all things being equal, if we’re going into 2023 with approximately a 10 percent fund balance, and we want to retain that 10 percent fund balance, and our revenues are going to be about $2 million less, well then, that means we’re going to have to adjust our budget, reduce our budget, on the expenditure side of things to be able to retain that 10 percent fund balance,” Slaby said.
To maintain an eight percent fund balance while spending about $34.7 million, the district would have to cut about $1.7 million, Slaby said, and to maintain a 10 percent fund balance while spending about $34 million, WAPS would have to cut about $2.3 million.
Though revenue and some expenses may go down due to declining enrollment, one issue is that other costs, such as salaries and insurance, will still increase, Slaby said. “Even if you change nothing, cost increases occur,” she said.
School Board member Steve Schild asked if Slaby was sharing this information with principals while getting their input during the budget development process, and she said she was.
