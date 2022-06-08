by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) projected that it will make cuts in salaries and supplies at most school buildings next year in its draft budget for 2023.
The cuts come as WAPS faces decreasing enrollment and revenue while trying to keep up its reserves. WAPS projected that enrollment will decrease by about 194. At the same time, revenue is projected to decrease by about 2.4 percent, while expenses are expected to decrease by about 1.3 percent, meaning a deficit of about $865,000.
At Jefferson, WAPS projected it will make a cut in salaries of about $180,000, or 6 percent. WAPS also projected it will cut the amount it budgets for supplies at Jefferson by about $15,000, or 19 percent.
At Goodview, the district projected it will make a cut in salaries of about $131,000, or 8 percent. Moreover, the district projected it will cut the amount it budgets for supplies at Goodview by about $12,000, or 25 percent.
WAPS projected it will make a cut in salaries of about $228,000, or 8 percent, at W-K. The district also projected it will cut W-K’s supply budget by about $17,000, or 27 percent.
At Winona Middle School, WAPS projected it will make a cut in salaries of about $133,000, or 3 percent, as well as a supply budget cut of about $180,000 or 66 percent.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said in an interview that the salary decreases match reductions in the number of staff and classes at WAPS that administrators projected earlier this spring, such as three or four fewer classes at the elementary level next year and one or two fewer classes at the middle school.
With regard to supply budgets, Slaby said the district receives many grants over the course of the year for those budgets, making them look low now at the beginning of the fiscal year. She added that the amount the district allocates remains relatively flat.
In contrast, while other schools overall are experiencing decreases in their total budgets, which include salaries, benefits, services, supplies, equipment and capital, the high school budget is projected to increase slightly overall by about 2.5 percent. The district projected an increase in the salary category of Winona Senior High School’s budget of about $75,000, or 1.5 percent. Furthermore, the district projected the high school’s supply budget will decrease by about $123,000, or 4 percent. Slaby said there are not as many grants at the high school level as at the elementary and middle school levels, meaning the building’s supply budget does not fluctuate as much.
The district projected that it will make a cut in salaries at the Winona Area Learning Center of about $140,000, or 14 percent, in addition to a cut in equipment and capital of about $242,000, or 94 percent. Slaby said the decrease in the equipment and capital area was associated with paying off the lease for the ALC.
There were also reductions in broader areas of the budget. WAPS projected that the cost of its online learning academy, funded by ESSER, would increase by about $254,000, or 160 percent, due to the addition of teachers at the secondary level. However, administration recommended that WAPS end its online learning program, and the School Board is expected to discuss the subject at its June 16 meeting.
In the district support services area, which includes costs for human resources, information systems, business operations, and liability and worker’s compensation insurance, the district projected an increase of about $195,000, or 87 percent. Slaby said in a May interview that about $179,000 comes from the district no longer moving that amount to a trust for retired employees’ medical costs, while the remainder is associated with typical increases in medical expenses.
WAPS projected that there will be a cut of about $123,000, or 39 percent, in salaries in the vocational education instruction area. In the vocational education instruction category, the district includes expenses for classes regarding topics such as agriculture, health sciences and business. The cut is related to a vacancy and the district waiting to see which area of the budget the person ultimately hired could be funded through, Slaby said.
In the instructional support services category, which includes expenses for “assistant principals, Learning and Teaching office, textbooks, media centers and staff development,” WAPS projects a decrease of about $244,000, or 51 percent, in services. Slaby said in a May interview that rather than creating a staff development budget, the district is waiting for direction on how the staff development committee would like funding to be allocated to each building, and the funding is now in staff development reserves. This means there will be more money for staff development than apparent in the budget. Additionally, she said about $56,000 in professional development costs covered with ESSER funding last year was now included in the instructional support services category as the ESSER funding was one-time money.
The district also projects in the instructional support services category that there will be a decrease in supplies of about $214,000, or 32 percent. In a May interview, Slaby said that the decrease came from the district covering learning and teaching department expenses for supplies such as workbooks with ESSER funds previously but not moving forward. Slaby later said in June that the decrease resulted from not spending on curriculum that the district did not need.
The district also budgeted about $160,000 for replacing turf at Paul Giel Field, as part of its long-term facilities maintenance budget.
Additionally, WAPS projected spending about $295,000 on information systems staff as part of its capital budget. Slaby said this was a common practice in the state that frees up funding in another part of the budget for classrooms.
District leaders are also weighing where to invest one-time federal COVID funding. The district put ESSER funding toward some costs in an attempt to maintain reserves. By policy, the district strives for 8 to 10 percent of expenses to be in reserve. WAPS projects that next year, reserves will be just over 8 percent.
School Board member Karl Sonneman asked how many teachers could be hired using $500,000 from the fund balance, and Slaby said about six. Slaby said she would warn that once the fund balance is spent, it is gone, and the district is at the low end of its fund balance policy. “And we’re going to need to be saving up for another round of negotiations with our biggest unit here again,” she said. “I would be very wary of going below that fund balance goal.”
School Board member Jim Schul, who is part of the School Board committee that negotiates with district unions, said he agreed that the fund balance has been used when negotiating salaries. “It’s very important we keep morale up. That is a very important aspect of the fund balance, is to sustain a high-quality reimbursement of our employees,” he said.
The School Board is expected to vote on the draft budget at its June 16 meeting at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
