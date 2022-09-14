by ALEXANDRA RETTER
To address higher rates of suspension and expulsion for students in special education who are Black, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is completing a corrective action plan with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). The plan centers on increasing staff member access to the individualized learning plans of students in special education, called IEPs.
Black students with IEPs were suspended or expelled about two times more often than white students with IEPs in the 2020-2021 school year. In 2020-2021, 4 Black students out of 62 with an IEP were suspended or expelled, a rate of about 6.5 percent, compared to 15 white students of 439 with an IEP, a rate of about 3.4 percent. Black students with IEPs were also suspended or expelled at higher rates than their white peers with IEPs in the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 school years. The rate was about 2.5 times greater in 2019-2020 and about three times higher in 2021-2022.
In October 2021, MDE notified WAPS about the disproportionate data. “Winona-Area Public School District 0861-01 has been identified with disproportionate data for indicator 4b for the following racial/ethnic group(s): Black,” MDE officials wrote in one email, which the Winona Post obtained through a public records request.
Under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), each state must report every year its work to implement the law. MDE checks, as part of that report, whether districts have disparities in rates of suspension/expulsion for students with IEPs, including for particular racial groups and particular disabilities. The philosophy behind the law is that students with disabilities should not be suspended or expelled because of behaviors that are part of their disability.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said that as the district had been part of an agreement with the state Department of Human Rights due to disparities in discipline rates, she had followed the most recent disproportionate data and was not surprised.
“It bothers me that it happens, and I feel like the training is not there,” Our Voices organizer LaShara Morgan said. Our Voices is a group for students who are Black and students of color.
After identifying WAPS rates as disproportionate, the state required the district to review some of its SPED policies. “The district must complete a self-review of related policies, procedures and practices and report to MDE any identified noncompliance,” state official told WAPS. According to the disproportionality policies and procedure review document the district completed and submitted to the state, WAPS identified itself as not complying with requirements that all staff responsible for implementing students’ IEPs have access to those IEPs and be trained on their responsibilities. WAPS officials wrote, “Currently, all classroom teachers working with our students in special education have access to the IEP and are informed of their responsibilities. We have inconsistent practices across the district related to educational assistant and other support staff accessing and being informed of their specific responsibilities.”
In December 2021, MDE notified WAPS that it would need to complete a corrective action plan because of the noncompliant IEP accessibility. “The district must correct all issues of noncompliance and submit evidence of compliance to MDE no later than one year form the date of this letter,” the email read.
Under the plan WAPS submitted, Knudsen provided training to special education case managers and principals, and the district would create and put plans in place for staff members such as bus company employees and substitute teachers to receive IEP information. The district would also emphasize general education teachers at the middle and high school level receiving IEP information when classes change at the semester or elective classes shift.
This is not the first time WAPS faced a problem with IEP access. The plan states, “As reflected in the district’s 2017 Special Education Program Compliance Review final report, this is a continuing issue. At that time, the district was encouraged to review with special education teachers the expectations regarding communicating IEP content with IEP team members to ensure all staff working with a student are properly informed of roles and responsibilities regarding the implementation of a student’s IEP.”
Knudsen said this summer that the current action plan is meant to ensure all staff who work with students throughout the day know what help the children need as outlined in their IEPs, in the hopes of reducing or preventing student behaviors that could lead to discipline. For instance, she said this month, if a student misbehaves on the playground and a playground supervisor addresses the situation, the supervisor needs to know whether the student has an IEP and what is in the plan so they can appropriately help the student.
Knudsen said there is more work to be done to expand IEP access for staff members.
“Sometimes, we’ve not been as efficient as we could be related to playground supervisors or bus drivers, or maybe lunch room staff,” Knudsen said this summer.
“I think developing the skills of all staff to be able to better address the needs of all students and ensure that core curriculum is delivered in a way that’s impactful for all students will be critical to this work,” Freiheit said. “When staff are aware of IEP plans and what students need, they’re going to be better able to address [needs], if they’re working with that student or come across that student.”
Before the district received the notification from the state about having disproportionate data, WAPS did track suspension and expulsion rates for students with IEPs, Knudsen said this summer.
As the state uses a complex formula to calculate disproportionality, the district does not often internally use such a calculation, Knudsen said this summer.
“We know that the rate of suspension and expulsion for our Black students tends to be higher than other sub groups,” Knudsen said this summer. “We don’t really know until the state applies that calculation if it’s considered outside normal range.” She continued, “We’re constantly aware and looking at our student groups, so we disaggregate in all areas,” including race and socioeconomic status.
WAPS was initially going to implement training about IEP access last school year, but after a change in the amount of time set aside for professional development due to stressors from the pandemic, it moved the training to this fall, Knudsen said this summer. The goal is to have a consistent system for accessing the plans throughout the district that staff all understand, she said.
Freiheit said the district is working through how to do so with its technological systems.
The district will continue to track suspension and expulsions rates, Knudsen said this summer. Staff teams at the district’s buildings will regularly review data and ensure it is disaggregated, Freiheit said. “With the district’s disproportionate rate of suspension/expulsion of Black children with IEPs, data involving this subset of students will especially be monitored to ensure all personnel involved in implementing their IEPS have access to IEP content and are aware of their specific responsibilities,” the plan reads. To monitor the plan’s implementation, the district will survey staff twice this fall, Knudsen said this summer. According to the plan, special education case managers will in the surveys “provide information regarding the accessibility of IEP content and the communication of specific responsibilities to all individuals charged with implementing students’ IEPs.”
Some other strategies the district is applying to decrease suspension and expulsion rates, Knudsen said, include MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports), a method to determine which additional help and challenges students need while learning, and PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), a system of behavioral expectations that reinforces positive behaviors with rewards.
The district also has a new school climate facilitator position it recently filled, Freiheit said, to assist district staff with reviewing data and professional development in areas such as anti-discrimination and restorative practices. The current corrective action plan does not include steps to address the racial aspect of the disparity specifically. The district’s past settlement with the DHR required steps such as trainings about bias.
According to the plan, evidence of completing it includes a letter signed by Knudsen for the state explaining the steps the district took and their results in December this year.
