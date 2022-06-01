by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) may put a new marketing strategy in place that could include an updated logo, videos about the district and different family events. The district is considering hiring consultants to help with the work.
Communications Coordinator John Casper brought forward a proposal with several new communication methods at the School Board’s May 19 meeting. Board members voted previously in 2022 to direct Casper to develop the proposal as a possible method for increasing enrollment.
Casper said he spoke with six marketing companies about updating the district’s branding. That could include visual identifiers like fonts and logos and messages the district could relay to the public. Having a brand could help the district, he said, as it faces competition for students and staff. It may also be a way to instill pride in the district as its leaders consider a multi-million-dollar facilities referendum, he said.
The estimated cost for branding is $3,000 to $65,000, Casper said. He added that professional firms and perhaps area designers or Winona State University students studying marketing could help with the work.
Improving open house events could be valuable, as well, Casper said, as a way to provide families with a chance to see the district’s facilities and meet its staff. The district could hold elementary open house events earlier in the year at the same time as other schools, he explained. WAPS could also hold a “State of the District” event in place of registration night, he continued, to introduce families to the district and provide reasons for enrolling there. There would also be open houses at the middle and high schools. It would cost about $5,000 for giveaways for families at the events, marketing the events and staff time, he said.
Casper also said he spoke with a company that creates videos for school districts in Minnesota about developing a WAPS-themed video that could be shown on the district’s website and social meeting, as well as at open house events. The estimated cost would be about $8,000, he said.
The district could also buy WAPS-themed giveaway items that would go on a bus that would travel to families throughout the area, Casper said. It would cost about $2,500 for the items and marketing the bus’ location, he said.
A few School Board members had questions about the details and costs of the proposals. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said it would be beneficial to have more information about the proposals and suggested the possibility of seeking other bids for marketing work. School Board member Karl Sonneman asked if it would be possible to complete branding work for the cost of $25-$35,000. Casper said he could work from the proposals he received and reallocate some funding in his department budget.
The School Board will next meet on Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
