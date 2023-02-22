Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) and Cotter Schools announced they won’t hold classes tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, due to the ongoing snowstorm that is expected to continue into Thursday morning.
“A decision regarding high school activities will be made during the day Thursday. There will be no Community Education classes or middle school activities,” WAPS officials wrote. “For Key Kids families already enrolled for snow care, Key Kids is planning to provide care at Winona Middle School. Care will begin one hour later than usual at 7:30 a.m. and is available until 5:30 p.m. Many of the district’s offices are open regardless of the weather. Call the specific office for more information.”
Cotter Schools posted, “Students in Grades 9-12 will have Online Learning. All families should check their email for more information.”
