by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Enrollment and state funding are projected to decrease next year at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), alongside shrinking revenue and expenses, according to a draft 2023 budget. Meanwhile, the district proposed using one-time federal COVID relief funding to fill some gaps, meaning other funding would need to be found in the future to cover those costs.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby presented the draft 2023 budget to the School Board on May 19. The board is expected to vote on the budget on June 16.
The district projects enrollment, in terms of students’ daily attendance, will decrease by about 194.
At the same time, state funding is projected to decrease by about 3.35 percent, from about $38.5 million this year to about $37.5 million next year.
With less money coming in, WAPS projects its revenue, excepting federal COVID funding called ESSER funding, will be about $1.5 million less than this year’s in its operating category of its general fund. The district projects its operating revenue for its general fund will be at about $37.5 million, a decrease of about 2. 4 percent from last year, while its expenses will be at about $38.4 million, a decrease of approximately 1.3 percent from the previous year. The proposed budget includes a deficit of about $865,000.
Spending includes expenses of about $1.7 million on administration, such as the School Board, superintendent’s office and principals’ offices; about $2 million for district support services including human resources and the business office; approximately $10 million on special education; about $2 million on instructional support services, such as the learning and teaching office, textbooks and media centers; about $5.8 million on pupil support services, including transpiration and counseling services; and approximately $4.7 million on sites and buildings, including utilities and facility maintenance. Concurrently, the district is projecting reductions in some school supply and staffing budgets.
WAPS proposed putting federal COVID relief funding toward some expenses to try to cover costs and keep the amount in reserve close to the percentage established by the School Board. The district projects it will spend about $2.9 million of its federal COVID, or ESSER funding.
The School Board approved a policy of striving to have 8-10 percent of expenses in reserve, called an unassigned fund balance. WAPS projects next year’s budget would have an 8.08 percent fund balance, just over the policy minimum. “We’re still within our range, which is [where] we want to be, so I’m fine,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview.
Slaby said that to maintain the fund balance of about 8 percent, she removed a vacancy at an elementary school and a special education vacancy, as well as a part-time social worker vacancy.
Slaby said she also used ESSER funding to cover the costs of some basic classes at the middle school, student support elective classes at the middle and high school and one class each of kindergarten and first grade at every elementary school.
In an interview, Denzer said she recognized that ESSER funding is a short-term funding source that will not be available in a few years. “So we know that we have to plan accordingly and make sure that we’re using those funds right now in the best way possible to meet the needs of our students, but also planning for the future on how we’re going to fund our programs and staff using our general fund dollars,” she said.
Slaby said in an interview that about $436,000 of ESSER funding would remain after 2023; the 2023 budget relies on $2.9 million in ESSER funding.
The School Board will next discuss the draft budget at its June 2 meeting at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School and is expected to vote on the draft at its June 16 meeting.
