by ALEXANDRA RETTER
How detailed should Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) diversity, equity and inclusion policy be? Members of the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) recently discussed how specific the policy’s goals should be and how many goals to outline in the policy.
DEI members are analyzing two other Minnesota districts’ diversity, equity and inclusion policies to develop one for WAPS.
Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen said she was concerned that if her department was not working toward all the goals in the policy at all times, someone could say her department was in violation of the policy. She would prefer to set a few more substantial goals rather than outline numerous goals, she said. “I think you have to be careful [not] to get so finite in this there’s no humanly possible way to accomplish these things,” she said.
School Board member Steve Schild said he was concerned about DEI appearing to tell departments how to function by outlining goals for them to work toward in the policy. “This is an advisory committee. That would be dictating things about special education, it’d be dictating about curriculum … but I think that’s far beyond the bounds of what this committee is here to do,” he said. With a policy that had fewer, more general goals, his concern may be addressed, he said.
DEI member and community member Kelly Fluharty said she worried that if the goals were too general, the policy may not address important details, and writing down those details would help the district be accountable. She said she would prefer to write out the goals rather than have a more general action plan, particularly without the district working with an outside organization with experience in equity work, as she did not feel WAPS yet had enough expertise to address the policy goals through smaller equity committees at each of its buildings. Working with an outside group was previously proposed by DEI, and no action has been taken by the district yet to do so. “I think this is an opportunity for us to hold ourselves accountable,” she said.
DEI member and community member Jake Griggs also said he would agree with the policy providing accountability. “I don’t necessarily see this as getting so far in the weeds to tell groups what they’re doing. If we don’t address it, how do we know it’s going to get done? Because if we leave it up to each group, I mean, do we know there’s something in our hiring practices to address this, in developing staff and teachers?”
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he thought there was a middle ground to be found where goals would not be too specific.
It may take time to gather the information needed to choose several goals to write, Knudsen said.
DEI next meets on July 26 at Winona Senior High School at 6 p.m. to continue to discuss the policy. The district’s Board Operations Committee, which asked DEI to draft the policy, initially said it would want a draft by this fall.
