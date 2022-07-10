by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board on Thursday moved closer to deciding how much funding and which projects to pursue in a multi-million-dollar facilities referendum. It also moved toward deciding when to hold a referendum. The board expects to make final decisions at their July 21 meeting. The district’s consultant said WAPS could reduce the total cost of the referendum and delay its date to 2023.
At its July 7 meeting, the School Board approved 6-1, with School Board member Steve Schild voting no, the recommendation by a task force to remodel elementary and high school classrooms, add on at elementary buildings, add a gym at the high school and address deferred maintenance at all WAPS facilities. Wold, the district’s architecture firm who facilitated the task force, estimated the cost of all those projects would be $85.5 million.
In a recent survey, the majority of district residents supported a referendum and said $87 million seemed like a “fair price;” however, a majority did not support the tax increases needed to fund a referendum.
In a public comment, facilities task force member and community member Allen Hillery said it would be valuable for the School Board to think about what facilities plan would be best for the next 20 years, as it may be difficult to pursue another referendum before those years pass. Some residents are also facing financial difficulties now, he continued. “And so far, what I’ve seen, I don’t think we’re talking about the best plan yet,” he said. He added that the district’s federal COVID relief funding is somewhat reducing financial stress on the district today, but that stress will ultimately appear. Building additions would increase costs to maintain those buildings, he said.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said in an interview that he would want to change the task force recommendation “very minimally, if at all.” “I think that the task force did their work with fidelity, and I don’t see a need for changing the task force recommendation at this time,” he said. He added, “At this time, the task force recommendation and going out for the entire [$85.5 million] recommendation through a referendum would be my preference. That being said, the work happens at the board table, and I’m hoping we can find a considerable amount of consensus on the way we should go forward.”
Denzer said in an interview that she did not know if she would want to revise the task force recommendation. “I believe what the task force has recommended is appropriate. I want to take a look in more detail with what is presented,” she said. She continued, “I am open until I get to the point where we have a vote to take.” When asked about splitting the entire recommendation into smaller parts, she said everything in the recommendation was on the table. At the meeting, she said she could support smaller changes to the recommendation, but not larger ones. “So tweaking to me means, ‘Do we do this or this?’ not, ‘Do we wipe out one whole thing?’” She added, “If I was going to be voting on it today, I’m voting in favor of what they’ve presented to us. That’s how good I feel not only about what they did, but the survey that supports it.”
School Board member Karl Sonneman voted to accept the task force’s recommendation; however, he said he still viewed it as a rough roadmap for evaluating how to move forward. “But I am concerned that if we viewed acceptance as, ‘This is it, now we just [move] forward and try to implement it,’ that would be troubling to me,” he said.
Citing a trend of declining enrollment and, resultantly, revenue, Schild said he did not support the proposal. “Pure and simple, the number of school age children in WAPS does not justify keeping, which means spending money on, all those facilities we currently have, to say nothing of building on [to existing schools],” he said. He continued, “I would feel differently about this if we had a specific educational plan for what we’d do in those buildings, or if we’d done a more thorough study of what we could do to reconfigure facilities to make them better fit our enrollment realities.”
Schild added that spending the proposed amount in addition to the approximately $16 million the district is investing in geothermal HVAC systems at W-K and Jefferson was not prudent, in light of declining enrollment, and WAPS knowing that its one-time federal COVID relief funding will soon run out. He argued that the district should spend less on facilities and more on academic help for students struggling with pandemic learning loss.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she felt Schild raised good points, but she assumed the task force considered factors such as declining enrollment.
Paul Aplikowski of Wold also suggested that the School Board consider cutting down the cost of the referendum. “I think some judicious really turning through the numbers and figuring out how to get it to be the most efficient plan you can financially would be a smart move,” Aplikowski said. “And there’s a basic equation. Many people vote on the tax impact more than the features of things. So, the lower you can get it, the [better] chance you have of passing … you should still consider things like trimming pieces of the plan or deferring parts of the plan to the future to reduce it.”
Hanratty said in an interview that explaining the details of the plan to community members could get a majority to support the needed tax increases. Another decision is timing. Last year, the School Board tentatively set a referendum for this November. School Board members now will decide whether to stick with that date or pursue a referendum in a 2023 special election.
Aplikowski said a failing referendum is detrimental to districts’ connections with their communities. He also said that the faster the district pursues a referendum, the less they should ask for in it, perhaps. “If you want to go quickly, trimming it down so it’s a more palatable package for people would be one way to help ensure and increase your odds,” he said.
Special elections also tend to have lower voter turnout.
Sonneman said this November was too soon. He noted that the political climate at that time may not be the best environment in which to ask voters to support a referendum. He added, “I don’t think we’re ready. I think there’s just too much to do and too many questions to answer before we get to that point. And it falls into, I mean, different facets of it. What should go into a referendum? If we were to proceed now, we’re almost by default simply taking the package and not really being able to analyze it, discuss it, consider some of these issues that we’re still kind of fuzzy about, frankly,” he said. He would not want to move forward with a referendum until the board believed it could pass it, he said.
As the make-up of the School Board may change with this November’s election, Denzer said, she felt obligated for this board to finish the facilities planning work. “We’ve set this in motion. This is the work that we’ve done … We have our answer. And now it’s the wrestling internally with what’s this going to do.”
Conversely, School Board member Jim Schul said the board considered the future of WAPS’ facilities long enough. “We have not been hurrying on this. This has been a year [ago] that we began this conversation,” he said. He continued, “I have waited patiently on the task force and their recommendation. We have seen that it is rooted in pragmatism, hope and quite frankly, morality. It’s about solving a problem we have … So I believe we are ready.” He said he came to that conclusion of the district being prepared because of the survey. “I don’t think we should be kicking the can down the road … I think it’s fear to do what we need to have done for so long, to take care of our students in this way, and I believe we are ready. I’m confident we are ready for a November 8 referendum.”
Schild said he disagreed with the comments about fear and morality Schul made. “I would take great offense at being branded immoral because I come to a different conclusion about bricks and mortar in this building than you have come to,” he said.
Sonneman said School Board members were all following their morals. “We may believe different things. But none of us are choosing an immoral path, or frankly, acting out of fear,” he said.
Hanratty said he felt addressing accessibility was a moral issue. Schild said he agreed, but the recommendation was not the only way to accomplish that goal.
At the School Board’s July 21 meeting, board members will further discuss which projects to pursue in a referendum and when to put a referendum forward to voters. When asked in an interview if the School Board would decide on July 21 what amount of funding to ask for, which facilities projects to pursue and when to hold a referendum, Denzer said, “That is my hope. I always don’t know what the board’s going to do, but that’s what will be on the agenda.” The deadline to make these decisions while ensuring the referendum would be on the ballot this November is August 10.
The School Board will next meet at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
