WAPS discusses closures, referendum

The possibility of school closure remained an option as the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) facilities task force narrowed down potential choices for the future of the district’s buildings.
In option G, presented by WAPS’ architecture firm Wold at the task force’s February 9 meeting based on the group’s comments at the previous meeting, one building, Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School (W-K), would be closed but kept for another use. Pre-K through third grade would be held at the elementary schools, fourth grade would go to the middle school, and there would be some upgrades across the district. The approximate price is about $75.8 million, according to Wold.
Kindergarten through fifth grade would go to the middle school and sixth through 12th grade would go to the high school in option I, apparently meaning elementary schools would be closed under that option. The estimated cost is about $52 million.
Many School Board members have signaled that they do not want to close schools, and several task force members have said they understand that stance. “We have decided that these buildings are part of our district,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said at the board’s January 6 meeting. Recently, the board approved investing about $16 million in geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at W-K and Jefferson elementary schools. When asked about her perspective on the options, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said, “I really don’t have any comment at this point in time.”
One option would not include school closures. With option A, there would be upgrades throughout the district and no closures. The changes would include renovations to creative flexible learning spaces at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools, in addition to Winona Senior High School.
The direction the district goes with its tentative referendum may impact taxpayers. For homeowners, a referendum of about $30 million would be tax neutral and neither increase nor decrease taxes, Paul Aplikowski of Wold said, while a referendum of about $50 million would increase taxes by about $74 a year and a referendum of about $75 million would increase taxes by about $159 a year on a home of the average price in the area.
Aplikowski reminded task force members to consider what option they thought could pass in a referendum. “If you don’t get funding for these, none of these are moving forward,” he said, adding that he was concerned about those that took out many buildings and asked task force members several times about the viability of closing buildings.
A 2017 referendum to repair and expand some schools while closing Madison and Jefferson elementaries was rejected by 90 percent of voters, and many citizens opposed the ultimate School Board decision to close Madison and Rollingstone schools.
Task force members considered whether community members would support school closure while discussing option I, with some expressing concerns that community members would not favor this move. Ultimately, Aplikowski said they could keep the option for now and continue to work on it, with an eye to changing grade configurations in light of the task force’s comments. Aplikowski said if the option is ultimately kept, the task force would want to parse out whether to close two or all elementary schools.
“I’m worried about [option] I, because that means closing three elementaries,” task force member Julie Biggerstaff said, noting that she did not feel voters would consider the option. “I agree,” task force member Julie Heinrichs said.
“I do think closing two would not be received well,” task force member Amanda Indra said.
Task force member Ed Thompson said some community members are still upset about past school closures, and he did not think they would support repurposing an elementary school while closing others. Community members continue to identify with the schools they went to, he added. “They still think that way,” he said. However, he did later note he would like to keep option I, in light of declining enrollment. “It seems to be a fairly good configuration for our current enrollment,” he said. If enrollment keeps declining, the option would give the district flexibility, he continued, with shifting students in two buildings rather than more.
Space and enrollment were some of the task force’s other considerations. Heinrichs said community members might not support having so many students at each school, as smaller community schools have garnered support in the past.
Freiheit also mentioned adequate playground space would be needed. Indra said more gym space might be needed, as well.
Task force member Jeremy Graves said if enrollment continues declining, it would be the time to discuss option I, but it is too early to do so now. “I don’t disagree with the merits, it’s just, we’re not ready for it,” he said.
Task force members also discussed reconfiguring grades in a different way. Task force member Lindsy O’Shea broached the idea of keeping an elementary school open in option I for pre-K and kindergarten, and task force member Ted Hazelton brought up the concept of keeping grades seven through 12 together, in light of teaching licenses typically covering kindergarten through sixth grade or seventh through 12th grade. “The reason I chose this one is as a parent, I’d like to see my kid in the elementary model longer,” O’Shea said. She continued, “I feel that would be a good sell for parents in the community.”
Task force member Katie Pearce said she would prefer for option I to include grades seven through 12 at the high school. She would support keeping an elementary school open for pre-K and kindergarten, having first through sixth grade at the middle school and seventh through 12th grade at the high school, she said.
Aplikowski said that could be done, but the buildings would be full, and the district may have to keep another school open, which would raise costs.
Pearce said a building could possibly be used for district programming or facility rentals. Indra brought up the idea of using W-K as a child care center. Community Education Director Ann Riebel said it has been tried before, and profit margins are very small.
With option G, after input from Indra and Pearce about supporting a building with seventh through 12th grade, Aplikowski said variations with grade configurations such as pre-k through second grade, fourth through sixth grade and seventh through 12th could be worked on.
The task force also rejected some options involving school closure, such as closing one elementary school — W-K — and building a new one, or closing all elementary schools and building a new one.
The task force did not agree with some options centered on grade reconfiguration, either. Some of those choices included having pre-K through third grade at each elementary school and moving fourth grade to the middle school or having pre-K and kindergarten at one elementary school, grades one and two at another and grades three and four at the third. Pearce said she disagreed with having two grades at each elementary school, as those who teach subjects such as art and music would have to move between buildings often. “It seems a little more troublesome,” she said. Task force member Christa Schul also said she did not support option C. “I believe C just has too many transitions for students,” she said.
Aplikowski recommended that the task force now gets feedback from the community. He also said he would work on options in the $30 to $50 million range.
The task force next meets at Winona Senior High School on February 23, starting with a tour at 5:30 p.m.
WAPS facilities options
Option A
- Pre-K through fourth grade at each elementary
- Upgrades throughout the district
- No schools closed
- No cost estimate given
Option G
- Pre-K through third grade at two elementary schools
- W-K closed as a school, used for another purpose
- Upgrades throughout the district
- $76M estimated cost
Option I
- Kindergarten through fifth grade at the middle school
- Sixth through 12th grade at the high school
- Elementary schools closed
- $52M estimated cost
