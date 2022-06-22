by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not continue its online learning program. School Board members voted 6-1 at their June 16 meeting to accept administrators’ recommendation to discontinue the online learning program, WOLA (Winona Online Learning Academy), and research other options for offering online learning in the future. The School Board directed administrators to bring a new online learning plan to the board on July 21 so the board can vote on it on August 4.
All School Board members with the exception of School Board member Karl Sonneman voted in favor of ending WOLA.
At the beginning of June, administrators recommended that the district discontinue the online learning program, citing WOLA’s cost and enrollment. Enrollment is projected to be 48 students next year, and the program’s cost is estimated to be about $839,000. Some board members initially expressed reluctance to end the program. They said they wanted to discuss administrators’ recommendation further and voiced concerns about losing students by cutting the program. Ultimately, the School Board voted to end WOLA last week.
Continuing the program would have required increases in staffing costs. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said last week that for the online learning program to receive official approval from the state, WAPS would need to add teachers, which would increase costs. She added that the average cost per student with online learning is high. With enrollment projected at 48 students next year in the online learning program, she said, the funds for the program could be put toward other initiatives to reach more students.
Some students may still prefer online learning, however. For students in WOLA, returning to in-person classes would be an option, Freiheit said. If students qualify for alternative learning center services, online learning may still be an option, she continued. Otherwise, going to an online learning provider outside WAPS would be an option, she said.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer pointed out that the district has software licenses for an online learning platform apart from WOLA and asked whether WAPS could use those for WOLA students. Freiheit said the district would need to research the possibility.
Several School Board members voiced worries about what families of students in the program would do going forward. School Board member Jim Schul asked what the district would tell families who planned on WOLA existing for three years, as originally outlined by the district in the hopes of increasing enrollment. Freiheit reiterated that the district could not cover the program’s costs without sacrificing other initiatives.
Sonneman said he was concerned about letting families down, and it would be valuable to carry the program on for a year rather than determining what to do with it this summer. “I think WOLA is that important that we should not let it go until we know we have something better,” he said.
In contrast, School Board member Michael Hanratty said deciding to end the program now would mean other initiatives could move forward next school year, versus waiting another school year to implement them.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said that the School Board has had to make cuts in programs with small enrollments in the past, and this was an instance in which it would need to happen again.
Next year’s budget does not adjust for any potential lost enrollment and revenue in the online learning program, Finance Director Sarah Slaby said. This means the district cut expenses for online learning and could put that funding toward other costs, but did not decrease revenue from the program and assumed all WOLA students would stay enrolled.
