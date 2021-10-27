by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Superintendent Annette Freiheit’s contract has been extended for three more years.
“I think she’s doing an excellent job as our superintendent, and I’m looking forward to the next three years,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview. “She has a lot to offer. Part of what the board is really looking for is consistency. And she brings that. We want to move forward with the same superintendent.”
The School Board unanimously approved the contract at its October 19 meeting.
Freiheit joined the district in 2019. She signed a three-year contract with a salary of $157,000 for 2021-2022. With her new contract, her salary will increase to $163,362.78 in 2024-2025.
Freiheit is open and responsive, and she takes feedback, Denzer said. Freiheit is meeting or exceeding her goals, Denzer added. “Overall, the board is pleased with the progress we’re making,” Denzer said. “Our intention is to continue that academic excellence and make sure our district is very well positioned with our students, that they’re getting a great education within our system and that they’re prepared to move to whatever their post-secondary plan is and be successful. And she’s got a great background in understanding what that looks like and trying to move the district in a direction where we can actually see it.”
School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview that Freiheit has worked through the complex pandemic period and is committed to WAPS. “It’s been nice to have somebody with whom you can disagree on occasion and still move forward with both parties having an eye on doing what they think are going to be the best things for the kids in the school district,” he said.
“I’ll extend a thank you to the board for the continued contract,” Freiheit said at the October 19 meeting. “I appreciate the gesture, and I look forward to an additional three years.”
