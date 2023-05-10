by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) administrators proposed about $2.3 million in budget cuts and funding shifts last week that, if approved, would reduce the district’s deficit in next year’s budget to about $395,000.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said the previously projected shortfall was about $2.7 million. She and Human Resources Director Emily Solheid have been considering options for balancing the budget, she said. Slaby said she talked with principals and department directors about their staffing and the budget shortfalls to determine whether there were areas where they could tighten their belts.
Slaby then provided the School Board a list of potential budget changes, including cuts and shifting some funds, that she and Solheid identified to address the deficit. She noted that last month, the board increased the enrollment projection used to develop the budget, so the district is projecting it will bring in about $592,000 more in revenue. This assumes that the district will receive a 3% increase in funding per student from the state legislature, which has not taken such action yet.
Meanwhile, the district does not know if it could afford the projected salary increase of 3%, which the board previously approved, Slaby said. She proposed lowering the projected increase to 2% to save about $214,000 and reducing by two the number of days some employees work to save about $24,000, though she said she had mixed feelings about the fairness of those moves.
WAPS is also proposing reductions in the number of classes. With about $644,000 in class reductions and $177,000 in class additions, the overall savings would be about $467,000. Enrollment is currently 2,374 students, above the projected enrollment of about 2,292 used to create next year’s budget.
Moreover, Slaby and Solhied proposed cuts through attrition in some employee groups, totaling about $127,000, and about $24,500 in cuts to educational assistant positions.
Slaby also proposed that WAPS use some of its one-time federal COVID relief funding, or ESSER funding, for teaching positions. Slaby said she wanted to use at least $149,000 in ESSER funding for teachers. The district also paid for some teaching positions with the ESSER funding, which will expire in 2024, in this year’s budget. The district will face a challenge to replace this funding or cut more positions when the funding runs out.
About $26,000 in ESSER funding could go toward some programming at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), as well, Slaby said. WAPS began some initiatives with ESSER funding, such as student success coaches to support students and families and a science specialist at the elementary level. It is not clear if those will continue or be cut as funding runs out and is put toward other things.
Additionally, funding could be shifted in some areas, Slaby said. She could shift the funding source for one information systems position, she said, from the district’s general revenue to capital operating revenue that can go toward such positions and equipment needs, to account for about $100,000.
Furthermore, Slaby said some staff development funding could help cover the costs of licensed staff members attending one of the workshop days before the start of the school year. She said the estimated cost of licensed staff members’ attendance is about $112,000. She added that she would make that recommendation because there is a decent level of reserves for staff development funding, so if the funding shift can save a position, she would recommend it.
Slaby is also now projecting that costs in some areas will be lower than initially budgeted. This includes utilities costs being about $142,000 less than initially projected and special education transportation costs being about $100,000 less, she said.
Slaby also proposed that $22,000 be cut in the area of athletics and activities.
Overall, Slaby said if all these cuts were made, the remaining shortfall would be about $395,000. She added that the district needed to hope for additional state funding, or it would be cutting more positions. “So we’re not there yet, even if we do all these things,” she said. “We’re not in a wonderful position, but I feel much better than we did…”
Slaby invited the School Board to share feedback and said she would include the proposed cuts in the draft budget the board will receive later this month. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said that the possible reduction of two days of work for some employees felt wrong. Citing a recommendation from auditors, School Board member Pete Watkins questioned a proposal to cut an accounting position. No other members signaled their support or opposition for any cuts.
