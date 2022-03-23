by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some participants in recent surveys said Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) could improve with its climate, budgeting, safety and policies. The surveys were part of WAPS’ work on its strategic plan, which outlines the district’s goals in areas such as academics, in addition to its mission and vision.
WAPS is collaborating with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) on the plan, which will cover the next three to five years. Listening sessions and surveys of staff, students, community members and School Board members have taken place to date, as has a strategic planning committee meeting with school staff, some students and community members.
In a survey of teachers, support staff, administrators and board members, which 107 people participated in, no areas were marked as strengths. MSBA defines strengths as areas in which 80 percent or more of participants agree or strongly agree with a statement. In contrast, areas where 60 percent or fewer of participants agree or strongly agree with a statement are opportunities for growth. In that growth category, 23 areas were marked. Those included about 53 percent saying the “districts’ policies, procedures and practices are fair and just for all students,” and that “district facilities are safe, secure and well maintained.” They also included about 34 percent saying the district “effectively manages available funding and resources” and about 26 percent saying the “climate of all school buildings is conducive to teachers being able to teach and students being able to learn.”
Having 23 areas of room for improvement helps the district determine its priorities, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. Freiheit said her priorities include curriculum and instruction for students. She also wants to prioritize supporting students and staff, she added.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said he wants to prioritize high-quality instruction that is equitable. When asked what is going well that should continue, he said programming is heading in the right direction, and the district has good staff. Survey participants identified the district’s policies, procedures and practices being just for all students as an area for improvement. Freiheit said continuously reviewing policies for how they apply to and support students, as well ensuring the district applies them equitably, is important. Hanratty said the Board Operations Committee, which reviews policies, has tried to make progress in the policy area. “We look at all our policies with an equity lens,” he said. “Of course, there’s going to be policies we still have work to do on.” Enforcing policies equitably is important, as well, he said, citing the revised dress code policy.
District facilities’ safety, security and maintenance was also an area survey participants identified as having room for growth. When asked for her response to this area being identified, Freiheit said she would want to more specifically know what participants felt was not safe and secure.
The facilities task force — which considered the future of the district’s buildings and whose recommendation for upgrades throughout the district will soon go before the board — worked hard to consider a safe environment, Hanratty said. “It has to be a pillar in our … district,” he said. He added, “We’re aware of it, and we’re working on it as a board.”
Budgeting and using funds effectively was also identified by survey participants as an area for improvement. “I took it as we have to really help our general public understand that budgeting and how it’s set and determined,” Freiheit said.
Declining enrollment and receiving less funding as a result also plays a role, Hanratty said. “One truth that we cannot ignore is we are a declining enrollment district,” Hanratty said. “And because of the way our education is funded and our district is funded, we have to make adjustments when kids leave. And sometimes it’s not that the budgeting is improper; it’s that we have to make hard decisions.”
Survey participants also identified the climate of school buildings being conducive to teaching and learning as an area for improvement. The district plans to continue with work to improve school climate, Freiheit said, and make it a priority.
Hanratty said that climate is an area for the district to improve. Some issues may result from the pandemic, he added, and he is hopeful the district can focus on them as the situation stabilizes.
There was also a survey for families, students, and community members which 381 people participated in. There were no strengths identified and 16 areas for improvement were marked. Some survey participants said providing all students access to rigorous coursework was an area for growth. About 51 percent said they agreed the district provides such coursework to all students. “Every child has some area of strength, and we need to really reinforce that strength-based culture within our schools,” Freiheit said. Participants also marked facilities and budgeting as areas for growth, with about 52 percent agreeing that they were “satisfied with the overall condition of the school district’s buildings,” about 27 percent saying the district “spends its tax dollars effective and efficiently,” and about 23 percent saying they are “satisfied with the school district’s budget and use of funds.”
Now, as the strategic planning committee continues its work, Freiheit said continuing to get feedback is key. “For me, number one, it is to really be a strong listener to what our group is bringing about,” Freiheit said, adding that as an educator working on these matters, it is difficult to observe everything. “So getting that input from our community and staff is really vital for me to understand how we’re going to move forward as a district,” she said.
The strategic planning committee will meet on March 31 and April 12 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
