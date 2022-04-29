by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) savings are projected to be slightly more robust at the end of this fiscal year than originally thought as a result of using one-time federal COVID relief funds to pay for teaching positions. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that there could be some challenges with replacing the funds for those positions in future budgets.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the School Board’s April 21 meeting that she projects the district’s savings, or fund balance, will stand at about 9.7 percent of annual expenses, an increase from the 8.2 percent end point she projected earlier this spring. By using federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding, for one kindergarten and one first grade class at each elementary school, Slaby said, WAPS would bring in about $505,000 more in revenue. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview the ESSER funding would cover the costs of the teachers’ salaries and benefits.
Previously, the district projected it would be about $634,000 over budget. Now, that deficit is down to about $108,000, Slaby said.
Having a fund balance of about 9.7 percent also brings the district closer in line with its policy of striving to keep a fund balance of about 10 percent. The School Board is considering decreasing that policy to striving for 8 to 10 percent.
Slaby said the particular type of ESSER funding the district will use can be used for a variety of purposes, whereas others have more defined purposes for which schools can use them. “That being the case, we’re able to use it to help fund these types of positions and help offset and boost our budget for the current year,” she said.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said funding kindergarten classes could support students being ready for the rest of their school careers. “It’s having our students get a great start in school broadly across the district,” she said.
As ESSER funding is one-time money, WAPS will have to find room in the budget for these teaching positions once the ESSER funds run out. Freiheit said in an interview that there could be some challenge with doing so, and the district would have to be cognizant of keeping its expenses within the amount of revenue it receives.
