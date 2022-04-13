by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) graduation rates increased in 2021, particularly at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC). However, in several categories, the rates were lower than state averages and did not meet the goals of the district’s state accountability plan, or World’s Best Workforce (WBWF). In addition, state test scores decreased at local schools and throughout the state in 2021, the first year of standardized testing since the pandemic started.
The graduation rate at the ALC increased from 17.9 percent in 2020 to 34.4 percent in 2021, exceeding WAPS’ WBWF goal of 22.3 percent.
“I think that was exciting for all of us to see,” Director of Learning and Teaching Karla Winter said in an interview. “I know they’ve really worked hard on some strategies … so their strategic work, it paid off.”
ALC staff felt a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning worked for many
students, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview.
The graduation rate also increased at Winona Senior High School, rising from 86.2 percent in 2020 to 87.4 percent in 2021.
“That was also very nice to see, just based on what the students and the staff have gone through the last couple of years,” Winter said.
Freiheit agreed, noting that with all the changes in learning at home, in person and a mix of the two that the class of 2021 experienced, staff were pleased with students’ perseverance.
Overall, the district-wide graduation rate rose, as well, from 78.5 percent in 2020 to 79.7 percent in 2021.
“We were excited to see that increase in our graduation rate, also knowing that we still have some work to do,” Winter said. While not happy about missing the district’s state-accountability-plan goal of 81.8 percent districtwide, Freiheit said she was excited about students’ and staff members’ resilience. “I think we also discovered different strategies that work with different kids,” she said, adding that staff found new ways to reach out to families and students.
For students who are Black, there was also an increase in the graduation rate, from 60 percent in 2020 to 69.2 percent in 2021. “I was really pleased to see how we’ve increased our graduation rates for our students of color,” Freiheit said. WAPS’ efforts, such as its new success coaches to support students and families, could help bring about further increases, she continued.
“It was very nice to be able to see that increase, also knowing that we have some continued work and growth we need to do,” Winter said.
While increasing in some areas, the district did experience a decrease in the graduation rate for students who qualify for free or reduced price meals, dropping from 66 percent to 60.7 percent. During the pandemic, districts offered free meals to students without requiring families to apply. With fewer families filing applications, WAPS had less data on whether families qualified for free and reduced price meals, making it difficult to accurately count students in this area, Freiheit said. The district wants to continue to help families access resources, she added. Working on how students are taught and connecting with students are other pieces of the district’s efforts, Winter said.
WAPS also did not meet its WBWF goal of WSHS having a graduation rate of 90.6 percent. “I think we need to keep moving forward,” Freiheit said. That work will include building on programs with goals of supporting students by identifying their needs early and providing staff training, she added.
The district’s rate was below the state average of 83.3 percent, as well, down from 83.8 percent in 2020. Additionally, it was lower than some other local schools’, though they have smaller class sizes. At the Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A), the rate increased from 90.8 percent in 2020 to 96.4 percent in 2021, while at Rushford-Peterson Public Schools (R-P), the rate decreased from 97.8 percent in 2020 to 93.3 percent in 2021.
In addition to graduation rates, local schools experienced decreases in the percentage of students achieving proficient scores in math, science and reading on state tests. Tests were not taken in 2020. From 2019 to 2021, scores decreased in all areas at WAPS, L-A and R-P, as well as statewide.
To address the decreases, Freiheit said the district will work to put new standards in place as they come from the state and to ensure that how it teaches students will reach the majority of students, then hone its teaching for smaller groups of students.
