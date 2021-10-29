by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With substitute teachers in short supply, how can Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) fully meet its substitute teaching needs? School Board members recently began to discuss the district’s substitute shortage, and the district is expected to provide more information about the subbing situation at the board’s next meeting.
School Board member Michael Hanratty broached the topic at the board’s October 19 meeting after reading information from the state school board association about schools throughout Minnesota trying to address a substitute shortage.
WAPS is facing this issue, too. Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said the district has a group of 78 substitute teachers currently. That pool decreased by almost 40 between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years and decreased by about another 20 since then, she said.“We’re having trouble filling positions in general,” she said.
The shortage affects staff. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district tries to meet subbing needs with people from the pool first, and when those openings are not met, goes to an available teacher or principal to ask them to substitute, for instance.
Additionally, the shortage might impact students. Hanratty said he was concerned about staff subbing, as it could cause them to fall behind with their work, and that could affect students, as a result.
Hanratty asked about district efforts to bring in more substitute teachers, and Solheid said she would compile further details about the subbing situation for the upcoming board meeting. She later added that WAPS increased the rate of pay for substitute teachers to $20 an hour this year.
School Board members started to talk about possible solutions, as well. Hanratty said perhaps part-time staff who would like to work for more hours could substitute, for example.
The School Board referred several questions to the district, additionally, with School Board Chair Nancy Denzer asking if there is a day of the week on which subs are most needed and School Board member Karl Sonneman asking what the rate of pay may need to be to attract more substitute teachers.
The School Board is expected to receive more information from the district about the substitute teaching situation at its November 4 meeting. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. The public may attend in person or view the meeting online at
https://winonak12mnus.finalsite.com/district/school-board/live-stream.
