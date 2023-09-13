by ALEXANDRA RETTER
State lawmakers in Minnesota approved legislation this spring that provides guidance to school districts on how to teach reading and presents new requirements for them. Under the READ Act, districts, including Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), will need to use state-approved teaching materials and training for teachers that follow the latest research on effective teaching methods. The overall goal is for all students to read at grade level. WAPS is on its way toward meeting these requirements, Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien said.
“It’s a very good thing for us; it’s a very good thing for literacy for our students across Minnesota,” O’Brien said. “I feel very optimistic that we’re going to see the improvements that we need across our state.”
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is collaborating with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement to determine which teaching materials and teacher training will be the options from which districts may choose, according to MDE. The resources focus on a way of teaching reading called the science of reading or structured literacy. This strategy centers on phonemic awareness, phonetics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension to help students learn to read by breaking it down further into its components. Districts must meet the requirements over the course of the next several years.
One state-approved resource to date is FastBridge, a tool that teachers can use to determine if there are any barriers for reading, such as dyslexia, and measure students’ growth in reading. WAPS has used FastBridge for students in kindergarten through fourth grade for the past several years, O’Brien said. Last year, the district began using it at the middle school, and this year, WAPS will start using it at the high school, beginning in the special education program, she said. “… That is a requirement we’re already meeting that we’re just going to continue refining, which is great,” she said. She later continued, “FastBridge is definitely our most valuable tool for improving immediate results for growth and achievement. So, we look at growth in terms of, ‘How much did that student grow from period to period?’ and we look at achievement in terms of, ‘Where is a student currently at?’”
For teacher training, one program that is state-approved is LETRS. “So we’re excited about that, because we have already two cohorts of teachers taking the LETRS training,” O’Brien said. WAPS will continue looking for other LETRS training for its teachers, she said.
There is not yet a list of state-approved options for curriculum. Last school year, WAPS purchased a new curriculum, Into Reading, as well as an accompanying AI reading instruction tool called Amira for elementary students. These resources include components of the science of reading. The district is waiting to see whether the curriculum will be on the list, O’Brien said. “I think it’s going really well so far, and that we’re just going to keep getting better,” she said of using the new curriculum. WAPS would purchase additional resources for students in middle and high school, if necessary, as state language arts standards are updated, she said.
WAPS will also work to add a literacy specialist position to lead teachers on analyzing data regarding students’ reading growth, observe and coach teachers on reading instruction in the classroom and provide teacher training, O’Brien said.
In the district, O’Brien said the new reading requirements will complement WAPS’ World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) plan, an annual state academic accountability plan required of all districts. State lawmakers changed a previous WBWF goal of all children reading at grade level by third grade, replacing it with the READ Act to focus on a broader goal of all students reading at grade level, O’Brien said.
