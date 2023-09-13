by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools recently decided to hire Engage Winona, a local nonprofit organization centered on community engagement, to facilitate meetings of the facilities task force discussing the future of the district’s buildings.
The task force met once in July after the district’s $94 million facilities referendum, which would have funded deferred maintenance projects, building additions and a new gym, did not pass this spring. Members discussed possible ways to change WAPS’ communication to the public about any future referendum and potential shifts for the facilities projects included in a possible future referendum. The task force will meet again next week on September 13.
The School Board voted at its September 7 meeting to have Engage Winona facilitate up to eight, two-hour long meetings, at a cost of up to $6,000. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she and WAPS Communications Coordinator John Casper met with an Engage Winona leader a few weeks ago to talk about the nonprofit organization facilitating meetings. According to Engage Winona, the organization “drives equitable civic action and social change by working to ensure everyone has access, voice and power in community planning, decision-making and change making,” and, “We accomplish this mission through community engagement, creative storytelling and capacity building.” One area of its work has included the Lived Experience Leaders program, through which community members with diverse lived experiences can gain support and advice while completing projects in the community. Engage Winona has led public outreach efforts for Winona County on uses of pandemic relief funding and the city of Winona on its comprehensive plan.
School Board member Pete Watkins said, “ … I appreciate the opportunity we have for this to create some positive direction with the task force.”
A task force met in 2021-2022 to discuss the future of the district’s facilities, prior to this spring’s referendum. For that group, the district’s longtime architectural consultant, Wold, facilitated meetings. At the July task force meeting, School Board member Karl Sonneman brought up the idea of bringing in outside perspectives and noted the district has been working with the same people for some time. He said bringing in another company last year, Kraus-Anderson, had been helpful. The district has worked with Kraus-Anderson on the installation of geothermal heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at Washington-Kosciusko and Jefferson elementary schools, as well as on the spring referendum. “To rely on the same people over and over isn’t always the best way,” he said. Denzer previously told the Post there had not been an issue with past facilitation.
WAPS Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the School Board’s September 7 meeting that the facilitation was not a planned expense, so the budget would need to be updated.
Denzer said the agreement with Engage Winona did not go to the district’s Finance Committee first, as typically happens with contracts, because the task force is meeting next week and the district wanted to have the agreement in place for that. She added that she had sent the board communication about this.
The district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee also suggested last month that the district speak with Engage Winona and Project FINE about facilitating listening sessions in the community regarding an equity policy for WAPS. Superintendent Brad Berzinski said at that time that the district would reach out to Engage Winona.
