by ALEXANDRA RETTER
This summer, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hired a number of new administrators. This included a director of learning and teaching, several principals and several assistant principals. The positions were open following resignations last school year.
Most recently, School Board members approved at their August 4 meeting the hiring of Kristie O’Brien as director of learning and teaching. O’Brien was born and raised in Winona, and she graduated from WAPS. “Winona Area Public Schools is a very influential school system for me,” she said. For the last seven years, she worked as a vice principal at an International Baccalaureate school in Shanghai, China, according to WAPS. Her time as an educator also includes coordinating English Learner (EL) programming for Richfield (Minn.) Public Schools and teaching fifth-grade EL at Minneapolis Public Schools. Working with district leaders last week to prepare for the next school year got her return to Winona off to a great start, she said. “I’ve been super inspired by … looking at all the wonderful things Winona Area Public Schools is doing for equity and to raise opportunities for achievement for all students, and I’m very excited to be working with this team,” she said.
The former director of learning and teaching, Karla Winter, resigned this summer.
The new assistant principals at the middle and high school also introduced themselves to the School Board. Board members approved their employment earlier this summer.
Brittany Ignatius is now assistant principal at the middle school. Previously, she spent five years at Rochester Public Schools, working as a special education teacher and an instructional and behavioral coach, according to WAPS. “I hope that with … support and guidance, we’re going to bring a new idea of what alternative discipline can look like at the middle school,” she said.
The new assistant principal at the high school is Nathan Warneke, who last taught at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools as a special education teacher for two years, according to WAPS. He also worked as a special education teacher for three years at Lake City Middle/High School. “I’ve been busy the past couple weeks meeting a lot of staff … and meeting students as well,” he said. “I’m just really excited to be here and start building a strong foundation.”
Earlier this summer, WAPS also announced the hiring of Dave Anderson as middle school principal. Anderson was assistant principal at the high school from 2011 to 2015 before taking a principal position for grades seven through 12 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools. He held that position for seven years before returning to WAPS in 2022. Anderson introduced himself to the board at its August 4 meeting. “We have some great hires coming in, and a lot of new things on our agenda, so I’m looking forward to the start of the school year,” he said.
Mark Winter, the previous middle school principal, and Sam Ol, the prior assistant principal at the middle school, both resigned this summer. The former assistant high school principal, Jacob Feldman, also resigned this summer.
The district brought Jay Woller on as Jefferson Elementary School principal earlier this summer, as well. According to WAPS, his time as an educator includes nine years as an elementary principal and eight years as a middle school assistant principal, and his last role was at East Union Elementary in Chaska, Minn. “I want to foster and support an environment where students are inspired to be curious, be inquisitive and to be strong learners,” he said in a press release. “I believe that Jefferson Elementary is that place for students and I look forward to bringing my best to the Jefferson Elementary community."
Maggie Maine, the previous principal, left for a new position this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.