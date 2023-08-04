by ALEXANDRA RETTER
This coming school year, Winona Senior High School (WSHS) will have a new principal. Luke Madsen is WSHS’s next leader. His prior experience in education includes serving as a principal, instructional coach and activities director.
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board unanimously voted at its August 3 meeting to approve Madsen’s hiring.
Currently, Madsen is principal at Black River Falls High School in Wisconsin. He has also been employed as an instructional coach, boys basketball coach and Spanish teacher at Mayo High School in Rochester, Minn., as well as an assistant principal and activities director at Bloomer High School in Wisconsin.
“Through the interview and reference checking process, it certainly was clear Luke is a strong instructional leader, centers the needs of students in his work, has a strong equity focus and certainly strives to elevate student voice,” Superintendent Brad Berzinski said. “I think all of these are qualities that are going to make him a great fit for Winona Senior High School. I also want to just note, I think that he and Assistant Principal Nathan Warneke will be an outstanding leadership team.”
The interview team included staff, students and families, Berzinski said. Student School Board Representative Adele Jacobsen said she was part of that group, and she was “optimistic” about Madsen’s hiring. “I think he has the ability to do a great job here,” she said. “I think he and Mr. Warneke will go perfect together.”
Madsen said in a press release that he strives to foster connections with others. “I want to get to know people, people in the community,” he said. “I want our students to know me. I am going to stand in front of all the kids at different times, and tell them, ‘My hope is that you feel this is your place. That you can be your authentic self at this place.’” He added that the same philosophy applies for teachers. “I want them to speak up, and I’m going to push for them to do it,” he said.
Madsen succeeds former WSHS Principal Heather Fitzloff, with whom the district approved a separation agreement earlier this summer after she had been on leave since May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.