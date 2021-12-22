by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A job posting for student success coaches, who would support students and families at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), is now live. The district hopes to fill the positions in January, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview. “The sooner, the better, because we want to get the positions in place,” she said. WAPS also recently hired a coordinator overseeing the coaches.
Some community members have called for a cultural liaison position more specifically focused on advocating for students and families of color. The district proposed the broader success coach roles in response.
The posting is similar to a previously proposed description of the position brought to the School Board by Freiheit this summer and fall. According to the job posting, WAPS seeks to hire three district-wide student success coaches. The posting states that the coaches’ focus will be collaborating with students and families who are people of color or Native American, those who have immigrated, those who move around for work, those who are homeless, those who are impacted by mental health, those who are impacted by socio-economic status and those who would benefit from extra help with academics. One of the coaches may spend extra time working with students who are Native American, according to the posting.
WAPS plans to use federal COVID relief funding, or ESSER funding, to pay for the coaches. The School Board approved a multi-year plan in September for using about $5.3 million in ESSER funding, and that plan included putting about $679,000 toward student success coaches and a student success department. WAPS is awaiting official approval from the state for the plan, Freiheit and Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the Finance Committee’s December 9 meeting.
Some community members, staff, students, School Board members and a district committee have advocated for a narrower job description. They voiced their support for a cultural liaison who would specifically support students and families of color.
As part of developing the posted job description, some WAPS staff participated in feedback sessions with families and students. From those sessions, the district learned that families and students want the coaches to be trustworthy, personable, creative, empathetic and understanding, Freiheit said. “They also felt it was important — and I think most people felt it was important — they could connect with [students’ and families’] culture, race or ethnicity, when possible,” she said. Some people of color or other people from demographics that have been historically marginalized took part in the family session, Freiheit said. Overall, students and families at the sessions wanted the coaches and department to prioritize mental health, student achievement and engagement with students, she added.
In addition to the feedback, WAPS considered job description examples from other districts, Freiheit said.
While WAPS anticipates hiring the student success coaches, the district recently brought a coordinator for the new student success department on board. The coordinator, a social worker, will work part-time as a normal school social worker and part-time as the department coordinator overseeing the coaches, Freiheit said. The coordinator has already begun working as a social worker and organizing the department, she continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.