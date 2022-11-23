by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) met many of its goals in its annual state academic accountability plan. The goals it met were in areas such as improving students’ reading skills and closing gaps between students of color and white students. Meanwhile, the district did not meet some of its goals to increase graduation rates.
“It was very good news for the district, to see the growth and achievement,” Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said of the district meeting many of its World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) goals for this year.
Under Minnesota law, districts have to develop a WBWF plan. The plan needs to include goals in five areas: All children being ready for school; all third graders reading at grade level; all racial and economic achievement gaps being closed; all students being ready for career and college; and all students graduating from high school.
“I want us to recognize and pause that these gains, this path forward that we have, occurred when we were mired in a pandemic,” School Board member Jim Schul said.
WAPS met its goal in the area of all children being ready for school. Its goal was to increase the percentage of kindergarten students meeting literacy benchmarks on a reading assessment from 53.3 percent in fall 2021 to 63.1 percent in fall 2022. In fall 2022, WAPS exceeded that goal, with 69.2 percent of students meeting the literacy benchmarks.
The district also met its goal regarding all third graders reading at grade level. WAPS’ goal was to increase the percentage of students meeting literacy benchmarks from 51 percent meeting fall literacy benchmarks in fall 2021 to 57.8 percent of students meeting third grade benchmarks in spring 2022. In spring 2022, 62.1 percent of students met third grade benchmarks.
Regarding the achievement gap, the district met its goal to decrease the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students taking advanced classes at the high school, such as honors or Advanced Placement (AP) courses. In 2020-2021, 41.4 percent of white students took advanced classes, while 14.6 percent of students of color took these classes, meaning there was a 26.8 percent difference. The district’s goal was to reduce the gap to 22.3 percent in 2021-2022. The gap in 2021-2022 was 20.2 percent, with 28.4 percent of students of color and 48.6 percent of white students taking advanced classes.
In the recent past, the district did away with using state test scores to measure the achievement gap. Now, the district uses only enrollment in advanced classes to track the gap. The district is proposing to bring back the use of some test scores next year.
WAPS met its goal about all students being ready for career and college, as well. Its goal was to increase the percentage of ninth graders completing an inventory regarding post-secondary pathways from 92 percent in 2021 to 100 percent in 2022. In 2022, 100 percent of students completed the inventory. With the inventory, students research different careers and colleges.
WAPS did not meet some of its graduation rate goals. The graduation rate at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) increased by 1.2 percent, while the goal was to increase by 4.4 percent. Districtwide, the graduation rate increased by 1.2 percent, while the goal was to increase by 3.3 percent. However, at the Winona Area Learning Center (WALC), the district met its goal of increasing the graduation rate by 5.1 percent, as the graduation rate rose by 16.5 percent. Most recently, the ALC’s graduation rate was 34.4 percent. Though the school’s graduation rate has increased over the last few years, the rate has been low enough to lead to state intervention. “We like to look at the positive as well,” O’Brien said. She added that amid the pandemic, graduation rates improved. “So that’s what we’ll celebrate,” she said.
WAPS staff propose new goals for 2023
The district also put forward new goals for next year. WAPS staff proposed a goal of increasing the percentage of kindergarten students meeting fall literacy benchmarks from 69.2 percent in fall 2022 to 74.6 percent in fall 2023.
WAPS’ proposed goal in the area of all third graders reading at grade level is to increase the percentage of students meeting literacy benchmarks from 62.1 in fall 2022 to 68.1 percent of students meeting third grade benchmarks in spring 2023.
The district proposed a goal of decreasing the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students taking advanced high school classes from 20.2 percent in 2021-20222 to 17.8 percent in 2022-2023 and 13.4 percent in 2023-2024. WAPS also proposed a goal of decreasing the gap between the percentage of students from households of lower socioeconomic status and the percentage of students not from lower socioeconomic status households taking advanced high school courses. The district proposed decreasing the gap from 31.9 percent in 2021-2022 to 23.9 percent in 2022-2023.
WAPS also proposed using test scores again to measure the achievement gap. The district proposed decreasing the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students who were proficient on a reading assessment in the spring of third grade from 19.8 percent in spring 2022 to 11.8 percent in spring 2023 and 3.8 percent in spring 2024. Additionally, the district proposed decreasing the gap in the same area between students from lower income households and students from higher income households from 19 percent in spring 2022 to 11 percent in spring 2023 and 2 percent in spring 2024.
The district proposed keeping tabs on gaps in eighth grade reading and math scores on state tests once more, as well. WAPS’ proposed goal is to decrease the gap between the percentage of students of color and white students who were proficient with reading from 22 percent in 2021-2022 to 14 percent in 2023. The district also proposed decreasing that gap in math from 18.8 percent in 2021-2022 to 10.8 percent in 2023. Furthermore, WAPS proposed decreasing that gap between students from lower income households and higher income households from 22.55 percent in 2021-2022 for reading to 14.55 percent in 2023 and from 28.5 percent in 2021-2022 in math to 20.5 percent in 2023. O’Brien said a high percentage of eighth grade students take the state tests, so the tests provide another data point for the district to assess their progress.
Lastly, WAPS proposed that its graduation rates rise five percent to 92.4 percent at WSHS, 39.4 percent at the ALC and 84.7 percent districtwide.
Uncertainty with funding that impacts class sizes and other programming as the district spends down federal COVID relief funds may present some challenges to meeting next year’s goals, O’Brien said.
The School Board is expected to vote on the plan at its next meeting on December 1 at 6 p.m. at WSHS.
