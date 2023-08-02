WAPS hits the streets with Herky Bus

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
From bringing activities such as ladder toss and tic-tac-toe to a neighborhood, to hosting family movie nights at Winona Senior High School, some goals of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Herky Bus are to connect more community members and serve the broader area.
On Wednesday nights this summer, the bus is bringing activities to different neighborhoods in the greater Winona area. The bus has also been used for elementary math and reading tutoring and Project COMPASS activities. At local events such as Steamboat Days and Touch a Truck, the bus has also appeared. This month, there will be an outdoor skills camp. The district began holding events with the bus in May, Community Education Director Ann Riebel said.
“ … I grew up in Winona, and it’s really nice working these events and watching the community come together,” Herky Bus Lead Staff Casey Moger said.
“It’s another place, too, for people to get out of their homes and [where] they know there’s going to be another adult present or another child present and that your child will have someone to play with, or you’ll have another adult to, maybe to have a shared interest over,” Riebel said.
The bus includes a whiteboard, fold-out tables, TV for classes and chairs that can be used inside or outside. Last year, the School Board approved moving forward with the purchase of a bus as part of a set of strategies for increasing enrollment. Riebel told the Post in 2022 that the bus’ estimated cost was about $152,000.
At a recent Project COMPASS event with the Herky Bus, participants got to express their creativity with tie dye. Katrina Konkel enjoyed seeing what design she could make, as well as spending time with friends. Barb Appel appreciated using colors from blue to pink and seeing her friends.
More information about the Herky Bus can be found at winonaschools.org, on the district’s social media or in the district’s upcoming fall catalog. The district plans to hold more activities with the bus during the school year, Riebel said.
