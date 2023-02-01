by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The new projected cost for geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools came in at $25.79 million, almost $2 million more than the cost previously projected for the projects at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS). The WAPS Board will discuss the cost at its meeting this week.
“I was pleased with the bids based on what we know about the construction economy,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an email.
Last year, the WAPS Board sold about $16 million in bonds, or debt, to cover the costs of installing a geothermal HVAC system at both Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools. Some School Board members said they wanted to have the systems installed to address air conditioning and air quality issues. When the board received bids for the project later last year, the bids were far over budget, with the lowest at $21.5 million. The board rejected those bids, which the district’s architecture firm Wold said were influenced by inflation, and tried to reduce the project’s costs by working with a construction manager, Kraus-Anderson, to break up the projects and bidding into separate parts. Wold estimated the projects would cost $24 million at that time. WAPS recently got bids from contractors, and the new price tag is about $25.79 million.
The price includes a cost of about $9.2 million for construction at W-K and about $10.4 million for construction at Jefferson, as well as $889,000 for systems that would control the overall output of the geothermal systems at the schools. In total, these costs are about $20.5 million.
Additionally, according to a document from K-A that the School Board will consider this week, soft costs of $2,200,206, asbestos abatement of $185,000 and other costs bring the total cost to $25,790,996. According to the document, a construction contingency of about $866,000 is included.
Questions remain about how the district would fund the project costs that exceed the initial budget. Last year, the board voted to issue more bonds and/or pursue other funding. District leaders expressed interest in pursuing federal grants and tax credits, though details about some funding were still in development at the federal level. The district’s tax consultant Ehlers estimated at that time that taxes would increase by $9 for the owner of a $200,000 house, if WAPS sold more bonds. The district will also hold a $94 million facilities referendum this April, and the estimated tax impact for the owner of a $200,000 house is an increase of $247.
