by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) strategic planning process is underway with listening sessions, surveys and upcoming committee meetings.
WAPS is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) on the plan, which will cover the next three to five years and outline the district’s mission, visions, goals and objectives. MSBA aims for plans to be concise, on one page, and easily accessible for everyone in the district.
“I am hopeful we will focus on academics and just what do we do to help our students become very active citizens and do all they need to do to become contributing members of the community, or whatever community they end up in,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview.
MSBA has facilitated listening sessions and surveys with groups comprising students, staff and community members. Now, a committee will soon begin meeting to further develop the plan. School Board members, Superintendent Annette Freiheit, Student School Board Representatives Ella Skranka and Ruby Hetzel, district administrators Sarah Knudsen, Ann Riebel, Karla Winter, Emily Cassellius, Mark Winter, Heather Fitzloff and John Casper, and community members Katherine Gilmer, Eric Wollan, S.J. McClatchey, Tonya van Tol, Danielle Bartz, Sammy Gondola, German Victoria and Christian Cruz will serve on the committee.
“The plan is going to evolve from the committee, so it’s the committee’s work. So I don’t have a preconceived notion about it,” Denzer said. She added, “It’s important to me to empower our community to be in this partnership with us.”
School Board members have also taken part in a listening session. Many said staff members are a positive part of the district. School Board member Stephanie Smith also said she felt WAPS’ communication with families was positive. For School Board member Tina Lehnertz, the School Board is a positive in the district, as well. School Board member Steve Schild also said he feels the district offers students a broad range of courses. “I think we have a good, comprehensive educational system here from pre-K through [grade] 12,” he said.
School Board members identified areas for growth, as well. School Board member Michael Hanratty said he would like adapted activities programming to be expanded, equity work to continue, and collaboration with businesses to take place. Additionally, he advocated for pre-K with child care, and Lehnertz agreed.
Like Hanratty, School Board member Jim Schul said he would like WAPS to be committed to inclusion.
School Board member Karl Sonneman suggested further community partnerships. He noted that it would be valuable to increase collaboration with other local government groups, including those in the district outside of Winona. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer agreed that outreach to communities outside Winona would be beneficial.
Sonneman also said he would want arts and music to be a foundation for the district’s curriculum, and he would like more civics education in WAPS’ courses. Regarding courses, Schild said he would want additional help for students struggling with reading.
The strategic planning committee will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15; Thursday, March 31; and Tuesday, April 12. Community members may attend in person at Winona Senior High School or virtually.
