With a $94 million facilities referendum on the calendar for April, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is in the process of determining how to get the word out to the community.
School districts are not allowed to use taxpayers’ dollars to advocate for voting yes on a facilities referendum, though districts are able to share factual information about aspects of a referendum such as proposed projects. “We have to be careful. We can’t advocate for one side or another. We have to inform … we are obligated to inform — we just can’t advocate for a yes or a no vote,” Casper said. “That’s extremely critical,” Freiheit said.
Communications Coordinator John Casper and Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district plans to share information about the referendum on its website, www.winonaschools.org. The website would feature information about projects proposed in the referendum, tax impacts and voting locations, in addition to an FAQ section and an area to ask questions, he said.
The district will also get the word out through social media and fliers mailed to district residents, Casper and Freiheit said, as well as other tools, such as building newsletters. Freiheit said information the district would include in materials for the community includes the projects in the first and second questions of the ballot, in addition to the process the district went through to decide on the referendum. “If there’s any tool out there that will allow us to communicate our referendum to our community, we will use that tool, because this is a referendum that has a lot of things in it, so I think it’s really important we share with our community what it is they’re voting for and the process we used to determine what is in the referendum,” he said.
The School Board will also consider this week a proposal to hire a media company to create a video about the referendum. Freiheit said it would include information about the proposed projects. She continued that her understanding was funding for it would come through the marketing budget that is part of the communications department.
The district also plans to have in-person community events, Casper said. “So I think everybody here and [our consultants] Kraus-Anderson and Wold, we’re all in agreement that those in-person opportunities are going to be very crucial in our information process,” he said.
WAPS formed a committee composed of district leaders, Wold representatives and Kraus-Anderson representatives that will meet weekly to develop the material that will go out to the community, Casper and Freiheit said. There are also representatives from the district’s tax consultant Ehlers. “So we’re kind of just going over, making sure we’re all using the same numbers, the same language … so we’re able to clearly and concisely inform our community,” he said. When asked about what funding supports that committee, Freiheit said the district is not really using any funding other than funding toward the proposed video and mailers. “But for the most part, there should not be a lot of expenditures through that group,” she said.
Additionally, there will likely be a “say yes” group outside the district advocating for the referendum. Casper and Freiheit said they believed such a group was forming, and a few members of the task force that made a recommendation for the referendum to the board would lead it. Casper and Freiheit also said that they believed Kraus-Anderson would be involved with the group, and they did not know what its exact role would be.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she plans to speak with as many people and businesses as possible to provide them with information about the referendum. “That’s what every board member will be invited to do,” she said. She invited the community to reach out to the board to ask questions and give feedback.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said that as the district informs the public, he wants to make sure he does not make it feel that he is trying to convince anyone, and his intent is to inform and educate the community on the proposed plan.
The proposed plan is split into two questions, with the first asking for $72.5 million to remodel elementary and high school classrooms, build additions at two elementary schools for new cafeteria and student service spaces, remodel the industrial technology area at the high school and remodel space at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) to create a fitness activity area. This question also includes some deferred maintenance districtwide. The second question asks for $21.74 million to build a gym and locker rooms at the high school, as well as remodel the music area there and remodel some other locker rooms at that school. The board approved the proposed plan earlier this month. “Option A for me was the most reasonable plan to get as much done as we can without raising taxes considerably,” Hanratty said. He continued, “I’m really excited about giving new life to those elementary buildings.”
Denzer said she favored Option A because it included work at each building. She is excited about the proposed industrial technology area remodel, she said, as well as the proposed new gym and locker rooms at the high school. “I’m also really excited about the elementary improvements, because I think the historical sites of W-K and Jefferson really add a significant value to the community that does embrace our historic heritage,” she said.
Earlier this month, School Board member Karl Sonneman expressed some concern about hearing from some community members that there would not be enough support for the referendum.
