by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After issuing about $16 million in bonds, or debt, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) needs to secure about $10 million more in funding to complete approximately the $26 million geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) projects at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools. Currently, the district is gathering information about what issuing additional bonds for the systems would entail, signaling a possible move in this direction.
Voters must approve most bonds, such as referendum bonds. However, bonds for particular health and safety projects do not require voter approval. The School Board previously issued about $16 million of these health and safety bonds for the HVAC systems.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby told Finance Committee members at their August meeting that she reached out to the district’s tax consultant about the process for issuing more bonds. She said she learned that the School Board would need to approve the issuance of additional bonds. This suggests the bonds may be health and safety bonds. Slaby did not immediately respond to a question about whether the bonds would be health and safety bonds.
The School Board approved a total projected cost of about $26 million for the systems, and as construction has taken place this summer, there have been some change orders, or changes in actual costs.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said that as work on the projects concludes for the summer, there will be a better sense of how much existing funding remains and how much is still needed to continue installing the systems next year.
If the School Board ultimately decides to issue more bonds, the district would need to revise its 10-year long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) plan for the state to reflect issuing those bonds, Slaby said. To revise the plan, she said, WAPS needs to know exactly how much funding is needed, and when it is needed. She added that she reached out to the construction management group the district is working with on the systems about the amount of funding that is needed.
Previously, a few district leaders said the School Board would revisit the question of how to secure the additional needed funding around December of this year or next January.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said that with regard to securing funding to complete the projects, “And you’re going to go into those buildings, and you’re going to see in some sense that things are not finished. There are some things that haven’t been torn out yet. But you’ve got the problem of, you can’t go into next year, spend out what money we have, and then wonder what happens next. And for public perception if nothing else, we need to be planning ahead and get ahead of this.”
Questions remain about when bonds would need to be sold, Slaby said.
“That’s the question,” Sonneman agreed, adding, “And maybe I just get too nervous ahead of time.”
Slaby responded, “No, I was nervous the minute the project was approved and we didn’t have all the money in the bank.”
The district has looked into a couple other possible funding options. Slaby said that one with utility group Xcel did not pan out. WAPS pursued a possible federal funding option earlier this year; however, after submitting an initial application, the federal government discouraged the district from completing the full application as it would not likely receive funding.
Previously this summer, School Board members considered pausing the projects to look into the potential of expanding Jefferson and closing W-K.
Meanwhile, WAPS has reconvened a task force to consider the future of the district’s facilities after its $94 million referendum to repair and upgrade all six school buildings did not pass this spring. At its one meeting to date, task force members discussed ways to change how the district communicates about any future referendum and how much to possibly change the district’s facilities plan. A few expressed openness to more substantial changes, such as a new school and using current buildings in different ways, and concern about the HVAC projects constraining facilities options. The task force will next meet September 13.
