by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) administration recently recommended that the district end its online learning program and invest funding in other areas.
The Winona Online Learning Academy (WOLA) is an optional program for WAPS students and families who prefer online education. District leaders wanted to implement the program to retain students, as well as bring in students from other schools. The district estimated the program would cost $1.35 million for the 2021-2022 school year and $762,000 next school year.
The district is funding WOLA with one-time federal COVID relief, or ESSER, dollars.
The online learning program cost more than expected, Finance Director Sarah Slaby said at the School Board’s June 2 meeting. The district also put some ESSER funds toward balancing the 2022 budget, she added. This means not as much funding is left as the district initially planned.
In light of WAPS having only so much ESSER funding left, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district is trying to use funding in places where students are most experiencing learning gaps from the pandemic so the gaps can hopefully be closed and the funding will not be needed in those areas moving ahead. “So the addition of WOLA was one of those things that isn’t closing a gap, and so therefore, it’s, I think, dollars that could be better applied to the actions that we have been taking,” Freiheit said. That could include mental health services or staff members who work to support students and families, she said.
Freiheit added that only some students have had success with online learning, and for the district to continue the program, it would have to invest in creating its own online learning curriculum and hiring its own teachers to teach those classes. Additionally, there are many other online learning programs, she said, so competition would be tight for WAPS to bring in more students from out-of-district to increase enrollment and revenue. That was originally a goal of district leaders in starting the program. The district would need to bring in 110 students from other schools to approach breaking even, she continued.
The district also projects that enrollment in the online learning program will decrease to 48 students.
A few School Board members expressed concerns about the potential of losing students who are now in the online learning program. School Board member Karl Sonneman asked whether the draft budget for 2023 assumes those students will stay in the district, meaning the district will earn revenue per student. Slaby said yes and acknowledged that if the district lost students, it would need to address the situation in the budget.
School Board member Michael Hanratty said he would like more information about enrollment projections. “Because that is my biggest fear, is we budgeted with an enrollment projection with having those students, and to think that there isn’t going to be some kind of consequence, I think, is probably foolish of us … My fear is if [we lose] 30 students, that’s going to have a huge impact.”
School Board member Jim Schul said that while he was not necessarily opposed to the recommendation, he would like more information about what prompted it, as well as how the program’s funding could be applied elsewhere.
The School Board will next meet on June 16 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.