The Winona Area Public Schools board has selected two finalists to return for a second interview for the district’s superintendent position.
The finalists are:
Bradley Berzinski, principal, St. Charles Public Schools, St. Charles.
Angi McAndrews, principal, Rochester Public Schools, Rochester, Minn.
The school board has scheduled interviews with the finalists beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The interviews will be held at the Winona Senior High School Learning Commons (901 Gilmore Avenue, Winona) and are open to the public. The interviews will not be live streamed.
More information is available at winonaschools.org/search.
