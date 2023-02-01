by ALEXANDRA RETTER
For about a year, Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) has been developing a diversity and equity policy draft for the district. Today, DEI is still finalizing this draft.
The district’s Board Operations Committee directed DEI last year to develop the policy draft. The draft, once completed, will go to the Board Operations Committee and ultimately the School Board, which would vote on whether to approve it.
To develop its current draft, DEI reviewed other districts’ diversity and equity policies, then chose two it felt worked best for WAPS. Some community members on the committee said they thought it would be beneficial to work with an organization that specializes in equity work while developing the policy to ensure it would be effectively implemented. The district did not move forward with that idea, and a few school leaders said the policy could be a starting point and could be revisited. Next, DEI chose the parts of those other two districts’ policies it would want to keep and, in some cases, reword.
DEI members also discussed the goals they would want to include in the policy and how specific they would want those goals to be, with a few community members on the committee saying they would want to make sure the goals could hold the district accountable and a staff member remarking there should not be an overwhelming number of them.
One of the districts WAPS based its policy on told Superintendent Annette Freiheit that, as that district had collaborated with its community to develop a community-specific policy, WAPS should reword the policy to be specific to the WAPS community. Freiheit and DEI have since worked on that rewording.
Along the way, the Board Operations Committee, which includes a few School Board members and administrators, has been closely involved with the policy. Drafts of the policy have gone before the Board Operations Committee, which includes a School Board member who is on DEI, as well, and received positive feedback from Board Operations.
The current draft includes a section outlining the purpose of the policy; a general statement of policy regarding valuing diversity and strategies for having inclusivity; a section about the responsibilities of the superintendent, such as developing a process for collecting and analyzing summarized and disaggregated data to identity disparities; a part about the responsibilities of the School Board, such as reviewing reports and data regarding equity; a section describing teaching and learning strategies, such as providing professional development, reviewing class materials, and prioritizing restorative practices; a section on workforce equity practices, including having an interview and hiring process that aims for culturally competent employees; a section on including students’ perspectives in creating and putting in place culturally responsive classrooms; and a part regarding collaborating with families and ensuring each school is welcoming and inclusive.
Community member Maurella Cunningham said in a public comment at DEI’s January meeting that she would want the district to make sure the policy would bring along students, staff and community members and complete the equity work to accomplish this.
DEI committee member Marci Hitz said at the meeting that she would want to include a note in the policy about seeking input from historically marginalized people.
Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said she would want a note in the policy about providing professional development to teachers regarding culturally relevant teaching.
DEI is expected to continue finalizing the policy draft this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.