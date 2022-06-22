by ALEXANDRA RETTER
While developing next year’s budget, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members considered ideas for increasing enrollment. Those ideas meant School Board members had to decide whether to fund the enrollment strategies. At the board’s June 16 meeting, members ultimately decided they will not expand preschool programming for the time being. Meanwhile, the district will move forward with seeking rebranding proposals from professional firms, as well as buying a bus to take programming for young students and families out into the greater Winona area. District leaders’ goal is for the initiatives to help increase enrollment.
‘We don’t have the
funding’ to expand pre-K
In addition to marketing and purchasing a bus, School Board members unanimously voted at their June 16 meeting to put $25,000 toward implementing a system for supporting positive student behavior, PBIS, at Winona Middle School. In PBIS, students receive “Way to Go” tickets and “Positive Office Referrals” for good behavior.
The School Board directed some department heads earlier this year to explore the possibilities of expanding preschool programming to all WAPS elementary schools and implementing new communications and public relations strategies. The district leaders brought their findings before the board in May. At that time, Community Education Director Ann Riebel said there was not enough funding to expand preschool programming. Riebel estimated for the June 16 School Board meeting that it would cost about $120,000 a year for another preschool classroom. Additionally, Riebel estimated it would cost about $61,000 for the classroom equipment and supplies needed to start a new classroom. In late May and early June, a few School Board members expressed interest in pursuing the program and finding funding for it. Regarding administrators’ advice that the initiative wasn’t feasible, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said last month, “I worry that if we keep holding onto that belief, we’re going to stay where we are. I’m of the mindset [of] if we believe we can, we can.”
School Board members ultimately agreed at their June 16 meeting with WAPS administrators’ recommendation that the district not go ahead with expanding preschool now while keeping tabs on funding opportunities and needs of community members. A few School Board members voiced their support for expanding programming in the future, possibly.
“I really hope that someday we can have fully funded pre-K,” School Board member Michale Hanratty said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the funding for it. And so I think this is probably the best route to go right now.”
Denzer asked Riebel to keep the board updated in her monthly reports to School Board members.
“This is something we really would like to see in the district,” Denzer said. “It would be a tremendous add-on to opportunities for students that choose to come to WAPS … I’m disappointed, but I understand the financial barrier here.”
School Board member Karl Sonneman said that he did not see more state funding as necessary to expand programming, and he noted that community education reserves have increased. He suggested that if WAPS moves forward with growing preschool in the coming years, the district should look into using WAPS funds for the program.
The School Board voted 6-1, with Sonneman voting no, to not expand programming.
School Board
pursues hiring PR firm
School Board members also voted unanimously to move forward with some marketing initiatives, including putting an extra $5,000 toward marketing materials for events next school year and another $2,500 toward marketing with a bus that will travel throughout the area. Additionally, the School Board voted to seek proposals next February and March from marketing firms for rebranding, including a video about the district, that WAPS would then put in place in the 2023-2024 school year. Communications Coordinator John Casper estimated in May that the rebranding could cost about $3,000 to $65,000.
School Board member Steve Schild had some reservations about rebranding. “I really hope that this turns out … to be money well spent. I may be alone here, but I don’t think we’ve spent enough time — on any of our major initiatives — talking about the enrollment realities we face,” he said. “And I think that with this — it’s too easy just to think, ‘Well, if we get a video or we get a shiny new logo, or something like that, that’s going to do the trick.’”
In contrast, School Board member Jim Schul said he did not view the situation as deciding between focusing on substantive initiatives or marketing. “We need to do both, and we will do both,” he said. He continued, “We are moving forward. Quite frankly, I believe in the last couple years we’ve moved mountains. And we have a lot more work to do, and we’re doing that. And we need to let our community know all the good things that are going on in this school district.”
The bus that will go throughout the community to bring educational activities to young students and families was also unanimously approved by the School Board. The district would pay about $20,000 to $55,000 to purchase the bus itself, approximately $6,000 to turn the bus’s interior into a classroom-like space and about $4,000 for marketing with the bus, for a total estimated cost of $30,000 to $65,000, Riebel said in May.
The bus could travel throughout communities in the greater Winona area as a library on wheels, for instance, Riebel told the School Board in May.
School Board member Karl Sonneman broached the idea of the district using community education reserve funds to buy the bus rather than federal COVID relief, or ESSER, funding.
Riebel said that if WAPS uses ESSER funding to purchase the bus, the district can put reserves toward the programming the bus would host. That could include the cost of staff coordinating the programming, she said, adding that, initially, the programming would not bring in revenue.
The district is waiting to hear from the Minnesota Department of Education about whether WAPS can use ESSER funding to buy the bus, Finance Director Sarah Slaby said.
