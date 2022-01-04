Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.