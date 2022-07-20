by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Labor contracts settled earlier this year between Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) and three unions are projected to decrease the district’s reserve funds. Those decreases may bring reserves below the level the School Board set in policy, which could affect the district’s credit rating and increase the cost of borrowing as the School Board considers an $87-million facilities referendum.
WAPS’ 2023 budget is based on the assumption that it would increase pay 0.5 to 1.5 percent while creating the 2023 budget. The increase for one of the contracts settled earlier this year was in this range, while the increases for two other contracts were greater than the range, meaning they will cost the district more than was budgeted.
The School Board in June unanimously approved WAPS’ contract with the Plant Operations and Maintenance Employees Union. The contract includes a pay increase of 3 percent each year from the 2022-2023 school year through the 2024-2025 school year. The district wanted to try to be competitive with its pay in the maintenance field, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said at the June Finance Committee meeting, as a number of other businesses in the area also employ people in this field.
With the Educational Assistants Employees Union, the School Board unanimously approved in June a contract that includes a pay increase of 3.25 percent in the 2022-2023 school year, 4 percent in the 2023-2024 school year and 3.75 percent in the 2024-2025 school year. WAPS wished to try to be competitive in its pay, compared to similar districts and other organizations that provide individual care services, Solheid said at the June Finance Committee meeting.
The School Board also unanimously approved earlier this summer the district’s contract with the Winona Administrators’ Association, which is the principals’ union. The contract includes an $11,000 pay increase for the 2021-2022 school year, a 0.5 percent pay increase for the 2022-2023 school year and a bonus after completing certain numbers of years of service in the district. Solheid said at the May Finance Committee meeting that WAPS wanted to be more competitive with recruiting entry-level principals, increase the rate of pay to be more in line with other schools and encourage principals to remain in the district longer.
In comparison to the contract the Winona Education Association teachers’ union and WAPS negotiated in early 2022 – which includes a salary increase of 1.95 percent for the 2021-2022 school year and 2.34 percent for the 2022-2023 school year – the principals’ contract contained a smaller pay increase, while the educational assistant and maintenance contracts contained larger pay increases. The district estimated the teacher contract would cause a decrease in reserves of about $341,000 in 2023.
The School Board set a policy earlier this year of striving to have 8 to 10 percent of annual operating costs in reserve. The district projects that the contracts could bring reserves below 8 percent.
WAPS projects reserves will decrease by about $81,000 in 2023 to cover the maintenance contract’s cost. The fund balance amount would decrease to 7.83 percent, according to WAPS.
The district projects that reserves will decrease by about $85,000 in 2023 to pay for the educational assistant contract’s cost. That means a fund balance decrease to 7.82 percent, according to WAPS.
For 2022, the district projects reserves will decrease by about $91,000 to cover the principal contract’s cost. WAPS projects reserves will then decrease by about $104,000 in 2023 to pay for the contract’s cost, meaning a fund balance decrease to 7.78 percent, according to WAPS.
