Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is awaiting full approval from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for the district’s online learning program, which currently has provisional approval from the state. Full approval would allow students from other districts to enroll in WAPS’ online learning program.
Learning and Teaching Director Karla Winter said the district hopes to hear from MDE about full approval on June 1, 2022. Earlier this month, WAPS staff submitted information to the state about parts of the developing program, such as its classes and its support services for students, she said. Throughout this spring semester, district staff will take part in several meetings with MDE about further development of the program, she added.
At the start of this school year, WAPS put a new online learning program in place with provisional approval from MDE. The district offers this free online learning option to its students in kindergarten through 12th grade at this time. As of November 12, online learning enrollment was at 57 students.
While developing the program last spring and summer, WAPS administrators and School Board members spoke of wanting to provide an option for the district’s students who prefer online learning and to bring in students from other districts at a time when WAPS faces declining enrollment.
The current program has helped keep some of the district’s students enrolled at WAPS, Winter said. Some prefer to learn at home amid the ongoing pandemic, she said. “I also think it gives flexibility to students who learn in a different mode,” she said.
Looking ahead, Winter said gaining full approval would help bring in more students from other districts, and more local students, as well. It would also support students who are now in the program, she said. “I think that it gives more flexibility to families, and supports the different needs of students and families,” she said. “We know the brick and mortar isn’t always good for all students.”
The district put federal COVID funding, or ESSER funds, toward a contract with the online learning company Edgenuity, in addition to other parts of the program, including a principal overseeing online learning and two teachers to support students. For the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, course content is expected to come from Edgenuity, and teachers from Edgenuity will teach the classes. WAPS plans to have its own curriculum in place for the 2023-2024 school year and move toward its teachers instructing the courses. “I think people are feeling very good about the flexibility,” Winter said.
