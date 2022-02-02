by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Elementary school closures, renovations, additions, grade reconfigurations, and preschool programs were some possible options for the future of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) buildings discussed at a facilities task force meeting last week.
At the task force’s January 26 meeting, the district’s architecture firm, Wold, presented the options, which it proposed based on task force members’ and district staff members’ feedback. Though some options involved closures, the majority of the School Board members have signaled that they have ruled that possibility out, moving forward in early January with financing $16 million for geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools.
In option A, each building would be upgraded, and there would be preschool through fourth grade at every elementary school.
Two other options centered on school closure. W-K would be closed in option B and a new 400-student elementary school would be built. Each elementary school would house preschool through grade four, and there would be some renovations and additions at other district buildings. The cost would be about $49 million, Paul Aplikowski of Wold said.
With option B1, all WAPS elementary schools would be closed and a new elementary school would be built. Aplikowski said the cost would be about $55 million.
A few other options focused on grade reconfiguration. Grades would be relocated in option C so that preschool and kindergarten would be at Goodview Elementary School, first and second grade at Jefferson Elementary School and third and fourth grade at W-K. There would be renovations and additions at some district facilities, as well.
There would also be grade reconfiguration in option D, which would move fourth grade to Winona Middle School and have preschool through third grade at each elementary school. Renovations and additions would also happen at some district buildings.
Task force members also had some proposals of their own, including one from task force member Katie Pearce about holding preschool and kindergarten at Goodview, grades one through five at the middle school and grades six through eight at Jefferson. Aplikowski noted that Jefferson wouldn’t have some space, such as labs, necessary for middle school students. Task force member Brenda Nelson also asked for options for using W-K as something different than an elementary school.
Additionally, task force members discussed questions about what sort of referendum community members might support, including whether it would be feasible to have fewer students in the elementary schools, fewer schools or students transition between more schools during their time at WAPS. Several task force members agreed that there would not be support for bringing fourth grade to the middle school. Task force member Amanda Indra said she thought the only way there would be buy-in is if seventh and eighth grade were moved to the high school in a separate wing. With teaching licenses typically covering grades seven through 12 or kindergarten through sixth grade, in addition, a configuration with grades four through eight would be difficult, she said.
Several task force members said they did feel there would be support for school closure, as well. Task force member Ed Thompson said he felt some community members did not support past closures and would not favor future ones, either. Nelson said she was reminded by the School Board that closure would not be talked about and was not on message for the district, and she did not want to waste time discussing it if the School Board would not support it. Task force member Toni McDevitt added that the School Board had said building a new school was not an option.
Over 90 percent of local voters voted against a 2017 WAPS referendum that would have closed two elementary schools while renovating others.
With regard to possible grade reconfigurations, task force member Christa Schul said she did not feel community members would support more of them, as some are already particularly concerned about the transition to middle school. Grade reconfiguration could allow students to move through the district as a cohort, which might help with transitions to different buildings, task force member Jeremy Graves said.
The task force will next meet on February 9, starting with a tour at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School and moving to the Winona Area Learning Center for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.