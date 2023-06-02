by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is in the process of creating a new handbook on students’ rights, responsibilities and resources outlining how the district addresses misbehavior. One aim is to include more restorative practices, or strategies to repair harm and rebuild relationships as opposed to purely punishment. The district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee has provided some input on the handbook.
The district has worked to create the new handbook as part of a state grant that supports implementing restorative practices. The handbook may go before the School Board for consideration this summer, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said at DEI’s May meeting. The current handbook draft describes the responsibilities and rights of students, families and staff members. Moreover, it outlines four levels of response to misbehavior, with the responses becoming more intense as the levels progress from level one to level four. In general, level one responses center on more help in the classroom; level two responses may include the help of staff members including counselors, social workers and administrators; level three responses may include short-term suspension; and level four responses may include long-term or permanent suspension. A table in the handbook defines various behaviors and the level of response they may typically receive. Creating a distraction in class such as talking out of turn or making disruptive movements or noises would usually receive a level one or two level response, for instance. Those responses could include staff providing directives that state expectations, completing daily progress sheets on behavior or using restorative questions. Fighting would typically receive a level two or three response, which could include conflict resolution, peer mediation and school community service.
DEI member and Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said the handbook is a living document, and as the district and families use it, WAPS wants to be able to revise it as the district increases its use of restorative practices.
DEI member and School Board member Pete Watkins said he would like the handbook to include more information about addressing incidents at athletic events and other events, such as music events.
The draft handbook includes information on whom to contact with concerns, all the way up to the superintendent. DEI member Heidi Monson asked where concerns could be referred to outside of the district after the superintendent, adding that she would like that information to be in the handbook. DEI member Marci Hitz said concerns could be referred to the city of Winona and Winona County Human Rights Commission, which could look into them and, if a human rights violation occurred, refer it to the state. She later added that she agreed with including information about the commission in the handbook.
DEI member and WAPS staff member Rose Carr said at DEI’s April meeting that there may be some barriers with available resources at her school to complete what is outlined in the handbook. When DEI member Kelly Fluharty asked what resources would be needed, Carr explained that more funding to support smaller class sizes so staff members could devote more individualized attention to students would be helpful.
Monson noted that she would like the handbook to account for any cultural differences in expectations for students.
DEI member and School Board member Karl Sonneman said there seemed to be a need for another level between the second and third levels of response, as the second level includes intensive support while the third level progresses to suspension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.