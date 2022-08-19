by ALEXANDRA RETTER
An updated draft strategic plan for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) recently arrived at the School Board table. The draft outlines goals for staff training and academic programming, as well as communications with families and the community, over the next three to five years. The board will vote on the plan at its next meeting.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit presented the draft at the School Board’s August 18 meeting. The plan centers on the areas of student achievement, student support, staff support, inclusion and communication, outreach and marketing.
In the area of student achievement, the district proposed a goal of having multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) completely in place throughout WAPS by the start of 2025-2026. Under MTSS, work to identify and meet students’ varying academic and behavioral needs will be accomplished with tools like screenings early in the school year and establishing different levels of help for students’ different needs. Through a partnership with the University of Minnesota, WAPS is working to develop systems for reviewing data to determine which sort of instruction students need and ensuring assessments are in place to get that data, Freiheit said in an interview.
WAPS also proposed fully implementing Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) districtwide by the end of 2024-2025. AVID includes learning strategies for students such as reading, writing, asking questions and staying organized. It also includes having high expectations for students and teaching them study skills.
WAPS also proposed in the area of student support that it make restorative practices part of its code of conduct for students by February 2023. Restorative practices focus on reestablishing connections between people who are harmed and those who harm others through methods such as conversations and writing. It proposed implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) featuring social-emotional learning districtwide by the end of 2024-2025, as well. PBIS centers on setting behavioral expectations and reinforcing positive behavior with prizes or fun experiences.
Additionally, the district’s draft goals for staff support include reviewing current initiatives in 2022-2023 to determine which to continue; developing and putting in place mentoring and training for all staff by August 2023; and revising teacher evaluations and staff training to include cultural awareness and practices based in evidence.
For diversity, equity and inclusivity, WAPS proposed creating a training plan by January 2023 for staff and School Board members about topics such as implicit bias and anti-discrimination. The district would then put the plan in place and evaluate it by 2024-2025, under another goal. Moreover, the district proposed having culturally relevant teaching in place by 2024-2025. In culturally relevant teaching, teachers incorporate students’ backgrounds into their learning. WAPS also proposed focusing instruction on high impact strategies by August 2024. These are strategies that, according to research, most affect student learning, Freiheit said in an interview. That could include teachers having learning targets for students clearly outlining what they will be learning on a given day, she said, or asking questions that lead to students processing information, perhaps in the context of real-life situations.
In the area of communication, outreach and marketing, the district proposed a goal of every school developing a plan for engaging with families and community members each year. WAPS also proposed that it create a plan for communicating internally and externally by the start of the upcoming school year and refresh its brand with updated messaging and promotional materials by the end of 2023-2024. The School Board voted earlier this summer to seek proposals next year from marketing firms for rebranding, such as creating a video about the district.
School Board member Jim Schul said that while he would like the draft to address democratic citizenship, he felt the current draft would move the district forward. “We have a vision now. We’re directed. We’re focused,” he said.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she felt the draft was a good place to begin. “If we’re going to be a progressive district, I think we start somewhere,” she said.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said of the draft, “But I don’t see a vision.” He did not agree with omitting the word “excellence” from the plan, he said, as he would want excellence to be a major goal for students. He added that he agreed with the sections centered on students, but the areas about staff and outreach are how the district serves students, not WAPS’ main mission. Areas of the plan other than those about students could perhaps be tweaked to emphasize how they affect students, he said.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she agreed that the draft is a starting point, as well as Sonneman’s desire to include “excellence.”
Additionally, Sonneman said he felt AVID attempted to have students learn in just one model, and he would want to be cautious about specifically naming programs in the plan’s goals.
Denzer said that she supported AVID. “I don’t believe that along the way we have done AVID justice, because we have not fully committed to doing it, and this is a way to do it,” she said.
A few School Board members agreed that ensuring the plan is implemented and not just written down is vital. Denzer said she would want every board member to have the plan by them at each meeting. “It should be what’s driving us, and what we hand off to everyone,” she said.
Sonneman said he had a concern about the plan not matching election cycles of new board members potentially sitting at the table and examining the goals. Freiheit said strategic plans are about having systems in place. “Whether your seat changes or my job changes, that system should not,” she said. “And you should build your system to not change based on people, because … this is about where the students are, and it isn’t about you, yourself, or I have an opinion or thought about it.”
If the School Board approves the draft, Freiheit said she would next work on developing steps for implementing the plan.
Before the draft presentation, the district worked with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) earlier this year to survey staff, students and community members. WAPS also collaborated with MSBA on holding listening sessions with staff, students and the public, in addition to facilitating meetings of a strategic planning committee with staff and community members. Out of that work, district leaders developed a draft in April. Since then, district leaders worked to reduce the number of goals in that draft and make the language as clear as possible, Freiheit said in an interview.
