by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) decided to seek public feedback on a diversity, equity and inclusion policy, WAPS’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brainstormed at its May meeting ways to get input from community members. There was some consensus on working with community groups and going out into the community for feedback sessions. There was some debate over whether to pause planning efforts over the summer while the district hires a new superintendent.
Previously, some community members on the committee advocated for working with an organization outside the district on a draft equity policy. A number of community members also called for the district to collaborate with an outside group on the policy in public comments to the School Board and letters to the editor. The district then took a draft policy developed by DEI to the equity department at the Minnesota Department of Education for review, and the state recommended WAPS seek public input. DEI has spent the past year developing a draft policy, drawing from the policies of two other districts in the state, after WAPS’ Board Operations Committee directed DEI to do so. Initially, there appeared to be a push from the district to complete the policy this school year. Now, there is no set timeline for receiving community feedback and finalizing a policy.
At DEI’s May meeting, DEI member Kelly Fluharty said she and a few other DEI members who were in a small group discussed working to get public input with groups in the community, such as the Interfaith Council, Our Voices (a group for students of color) and Winona ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism), as well as student groups including National Honor Society and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. She said they went back and forth on community input sessions being facilitated by those affiliated with the district or being co-facilitated by a community partner, such as Project FINE, Engage Winona and the Winona Human Rights Commission. Additionally, the group suggested taking WAPS’ community outreach bus into rural communities for focus groups, she said.
DEI member Heidi Monson said her small group also discussed collaborating with student groups, such as groups of LGBTQ students and students of color, in addition to groups at Winona State University, area employers and the Winona Human Rights Commission. Group facilitators could be members of the groups for which they are leading a session, she said. Moreover, she said they agreed about having the input sessions at public, neutral places, such as parks, and having neutral facilitators from other organizations in town. Sharing the draft policy at the sessions would not be beneficial, she said; rather, the input should come from conversation arising from questions about how students are feeling at school, for example.
DEI member Marci Hitz said she supported asking in the feedback sessions about what a diverse, equitable school would sound and feel like, and how the community would know equity issues were being addressed.
DEI member and WAPS Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen said her small group talked about having virtual options for community members to provide feedback at different times during the day. They agreed about having a neutral party facilitate input sessions, she said.
DEI and School Board member Karl Sonneman said DEI could create a large chart with bullet points about what the policy is to bring to different sessions as a way to break the ice.
School Board member and DEI Chair Stephanie Smith suggested getting feedback at events already happening in the community, such as community meals and the Thanksgiving meal at the East Recreation Center. She added that families could provide feedback at parent-teacher conferences, as well, and Sonneman said PTA meetings would also be an opportunity for input.
It is still not yet known when WAPS would seek out public feedback. Smith said that she spoke with School Board Chair Nancy Denzer about possible meeting dates for DEI this summer, and Smith and Denzer decided to put them on hold until September. DEI had some discussion of whether to continue to plan over the summer. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she thought the reasoning was that, as the district’s new superintendent arrives this summer, pausing DEI would allow for the leadership transition. She added that Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien would compile DEI’s feedback to start planning how to go about getting public input. Several DEI members advocated for meeting this summer to continue planning public outreach, including Hitz, and DEI and School Board member Pete Watkins, who said he felt it would be good for the new superintendent to come into an engaged committee. He added that the district was not pausing other work with the superintendent transition, so he did not want it to pause DEI’s. Ultimately, Smith said she would request an item on the School Board agenda on whether DEI would meet over the summer.
